The Indian men’s A team rallied twice to hold South Korea to a 2-2 draw in the fifth and final practice hockey match played at the Sports Authority of India on Monday.

South Korea began well with an third minute goal converted by drag-flicker Jang Jonghyun.

India ‘A’ forward Gurjant Singh helped the home team equalise in the ninth minute through a splendid field goal to end the first quarter in a 1-1 stalemate.

The visitors continued their good form into the second quarter, creating potential opportunities to score.

In the 23rd minute, an infringement by Indian defender saw South Korea win a PC which was converted by Jang Jonghyun to take a 2-1 lead.

A structured defence saw South Korea hold on to the lead all through the second and third quarter.

However, a PC in the 50th minute saw India ‘A’ equalise through drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh’s goal.