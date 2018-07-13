Archery: Abhishek Verma finishes third, Deepika Kumari ninth in Berlin World Cup qualifying

Indian compound archer Abhishek Verma had a near perfect run in the first 36 arrows before finishing third in the qualification round of the stage four of the Archery World Cup here today.

The Asian Games gold medallist got off to a glorious start with five perfect rounds to make it 300 out of 300.

But in the sixth round, pressure got the better of him as he shot just outside the 10 ring for 35 perfect 10s to lead with 359/360 points at the midway stage.

“If you hit five 60 rounds, you know it’s time to create a world record. There’s a lot of pressure. My shot was just outside the 10 ring, but it’s not a bad score,” Verma said.

Dutchman Mike Schloesser overtook the Indian in the last 36 arrows to top the qualification round as Verma had to be content with the third spot with 709 points.

“Overall, our group is good. Maybe we’re lacking some ranking round points from the team, but we have time.

“I’m confident about the finals. I’m preparing harder than previously and I think I’ve done my best,” Verma, who has got a bye into the round of 32, said.

In the recurve section later in the day, former world number one Deepika Kumari finished ninth to get a bye into round two, while Atanu Das finished poorly in the 26th place with 651 points.

Fresh from her gold medal win at the Salt Lake City leg of the World Cup last month, Deepika was among top three at halfway mark 331 points but only to slip to ninth place with 641 points.