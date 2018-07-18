The Indian junior women’s hockey team defeated Belgium 2-0 to clinch its third consecutive victory at the Under-23 Six Nations Tournament in Antwerp.

Sangita Kumari (36th minute) and Salima Tete (42nd minute) scored to give India the win.

India had a convincing win against Ireland 4-1, followed by a 1-0 triumph over Great Britain.

After a goalless first and second quarters, India were finally able to breach the Belgian defence in the third quarter with Sangita Kumari’s goal in the 36th minute.

The 1-0 lead was doubled when Salima Tete scored through a penalty corner in the 42nd minute.

India will take on Canada in their fourth match.

Indian boys play out a 1-1 draw

The Indian junior hockey team was held to a 1-1 draw by Belgium in its third round robin match of the U-23 five-nations tournament. India had beat Ireland 5-0 in the first match before losing 1-3 to Britain.

A strong performance against the hosts was needed and the Indian forwards did not disappoint as they attacked well in the first two quarters.

The side was rewarded for its constant pressure on Belgium when striker Mohammad Umar found space in the striking circle and put the ball into the back of the net at the stroke of half-time.

The third quarter, however, saw Syril Frying cancelling out India’s lead in the 34th minute. Both teams had their chances in the final quarter but neither could capitalise.

India will now need to win their last round robin match against the Netherlands on July 20 to have a chance of qualifying for the final.