India lose 1-5 to South Africa in BRICS U-17 girls’ football tourney

India were blanked 1-5 by hosts South Africa in the opening game of the of the BRICS U-17 girls football tournament in Johannesburg.

According to information received from the All India Football Federation, South Africa scored four goals in the second-half on Thursday, while Vanlalhriattiri (40th minute) scored the lone goal for India.

The hosts started on a positive note but Indian goalkeeper Archana Arumugam kept them at bay until the 25th minute when South Africa broke the deadlock.

After conceding the opening goal, Indian girls took the challenge on to their opponents and eventually found the equaliser 15 minutes later.

Samiksha put in a terrific cross from the flank which was darted in by Vanlalhriattiri in the 40th minute to keep the scoreline locked at 1-1 at the end of the first half.

After the changeover, the South African girls hammered four goals within 20 minutes to pocket full three points.

India will face Russia in their second match.