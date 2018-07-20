Malaysia’s Aifa Azman was the highest seed to bow out even as other fancied players booked their last eight spots in the WSF-World Junior Squash championship in Chennai on Friday.

Egypt’s Farida Mohamed (13/16 seed) ousted 3/4 seed of Malaysia Aifa Azman 15-17, 11-7, 11-7, 4-11, 11-6 in a keenly contested women’s singles match.

There was another upset as Sneha Sivakumar of Singapore, continued her good run to get the better of Egypt’s Ingy Hammouda, the 9/12 seed.

Sneha bounced back after losing the first game to post a 7-11, 11-6, 13-11, 7-11, 11-9 win to reach the last eight.

Sneha had shocked England Elise Lazarus (5/8-seed) on Thursday.

The top two seeds – defending champion Rowan Reda Araby and Hania El Hammamy – advanced with facile victories.

In the men’s section, four Egyptians reached the quarterfinals.

However, the no.1 seed Marwan Tarek and no.2 Mostafa Asel won in contrasting styles. While Tarek needed four games to beat George Crowne of Canada, Asal cruised past Yannick Wilhelmi of Switzerland.

Results: Pre-quarterfinals: Men: Marwan Tarek (EGY, 1) bt George Crowne (CAN) 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 11-4; Mostafa Montaser (EGY, 5/8) bt Yehia Elnawasany (EGY, 9/12) 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10; Nick Wall (ENG, 5/8) bt Matias Knudsen (COL, 9/12) 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8; Omar El Torkey (EGY, 3/4) bt Julien Gosset (CAN, 13/16) 11-7, 11-3, 9-11, 10-12, 11-9