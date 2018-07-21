Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow says England will look to carry forward the momentum of their come-from-behind ODI series triumph against India into the Test arena.

After the T20I series defeat and the drubbing in the ODI opener, England registered convincing wins in the next two matches to claim the rubber 2-1. The five-match Test series against India starts August 1.

However, Bairstow, a key part of both Test and limited-overs squads, says the two teams should not be judged together as England now turn their attention to red-ball cricket.

“I think it’s a bit unfair to say, ‘The one-day team’s doing this, the Test team’s doing that’. The one-day team has been together and pretty stable for the last couple of years now,” he said.

Bairstow did, however, say that the ODI series win will boost England’s confidence ahead of the Tests because there is an overlap of players between the two sides.

“Playing against the number two side in the world when you’re ranked at one there’s always pressure on it and to win that series was something we set out to do,” he said.

“We will take confidence from that into the Test team but at the same time it’s something that we know with Test cricket is completely different.

“It’s a different formula, a different game and different personnel within the team,” Bairstow told Sky Sports News.

Eoin Morgan’s ODI team have won their last eight series but it’s been a different story for England’s Test side who are ranked fifth in the world and have failed to win any of their last three series with just one match won.

England’s Test captain Joe Root starred with the bat in the ODI series against India and hit the headlines for his mic-drop celebration after scoring a match-winning century at Headingley.

“I know he’s copped a lot of stick for it,” Bairstow said, smiling.

“I don’t think that’ll be coming out anytime soon! It was good fun and he deserved to get man of the series the way that he went out and guided us through, especially at Headingley.

“Hopefully he goes out and keeps scoring the runs that he’s scored in the last two games.

With inputs from Scroll Staff