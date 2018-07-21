Stuart Broad wants to be the go-to guy for skipper Joe Root as the seamer gears up to prove his fitness and make a comeback in the big-ticket Test series against India, beginning August 1.

The 32-year-old pace bowler doesn’t want to look too far ahead, but next year’s Ashes series is definitely on his radar.

“I think it is quite dangerous to look as far ahead as that. It can take your mind off what is really important,” Broad told Sky Sports News.

“I don’t want to look too far ahead, but a huge goal of mine is to regain the Ashes in 2019. That is number one, top of the list, but what is going to make me a better cricketer in the short term, is to be able to be in that team fit and firing and be the guy Rooty (captain Joe Root) looks to.”

On a comeback trail, Broad will look to regain full fitness after suffering an ankle injury playing for his county against Worcestershire in the Specsavers County Championship last month.

“I really need to shorten my mindset and get things that are really reachable now and get things to push towards, rather than look to ends of careers because once you do that you slow down as a person and I am not at the stage of wanting to do that.”

The first Test of the five-match series begins on August 1.