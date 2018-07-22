Top seed and defending champion Marwan Tarek bounced back from being 4-8 down in the deciding game to oust his Egyptian compatriot Omar El Torkey in the men’s semi-final of the WSF-World Junior Squash Championship on Sunday.

Tarek, who won a 11-9, 6-11, 11-8, 2-11, 11-8, will meet fellow countryman Mostafa Asal, the second seed, in Monday’s final. “That’s the longest match I’ve ever played, but no regrets, it’s the WJ semis. I was 3 points from going out, I’m sop happy to reach the final again,” said Tarek.

The women’s final will also be an all-Egyptian affair as no 1 seed Rowan Redy Araby made short work of Jana Shiha 11-5, 13-11, 11-6 to set up a clash with the second seed Hania El Hammamy, who sent England’s Lucy Termel packing in four games.

Shiha surprised her rival in the second game which she led and almost grabbed the game but the defending champion from Alexandria showed her capability with some smart pick ups and drives to win on extra points.