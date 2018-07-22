Defending champions Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy retained the men’s doubles title at $25,000 Lagos International badminton tournament in Nigeria.

Senior national champions Manu and Sumeeth, seeded top, defeated Vaibhav and Prakash Raj 21-12, 21-12 in the finals to lay claim to the title for the second time.

In a tournament dominated by Indians, women doubles and mixed doubles finals also turned out to be a fight among compatriots.

While Kuhoo and Ria Mukherjee combined to see off Krishma Wadekar and V Harika 21-10 21-18 in women’s doubles, Manu and Manisha paired up to secure the mixed doubles gold by defeating Kuhoo and Rohan Kapoor 21-17 22-20 in another summit clash.

In women’s singles, Sree Krishina Priya had to settle for a silver after she suffered a heart-breaking 22-20 16-21 25-27 loss to Russia’s Ksenia Polikaprova in a thrilling final.

Misha Zilberman of Israel, meanwhile, claimed the men’s singles title after defeating Ramdam Misburn of Maylasia in a hard-fought game.