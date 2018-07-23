Ravichandran Ashwin to play for Worcestershire after Test series against England

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will play for Worcestershire in the final two rounds of the County Championship after the Test series against England.

Ashwin has joined Worcestershire for the final two County Championship matches against Essex at Chelmsford and Yorkshire at Blackfinch New Road.

According to Worcestershire, the 31-year-old, who’s played for the team before, will replace Wayne Parnell as the county’s overseas player.

Ashwin made a massive impact on and off the field after being signed for the final four Championship matches last summer, helping the county gain promotion to Division One.

He picked up 20 wickets – including two five-wicket hauls – and averaged 42 with the bat, playing at No 6.

Worcestershire have been trying for many months to re-sign Ashwin and have received the green light from the BCCI.

Worcestershire CEO Matt Rawnsley said: “We are delighted to have Ashwin coming back for what could be a key part of the season.

“He is one of the best spinners in world cricket and the influence he had here last season cannot be underestimated.”

“The lads all speak so highly of him, the impact he had on the field and the way he slotted in so well off the pitch and he was willing to offer advice to our young spinners like Ben Twohig,” he added.

Head coach Kevin Sharp echoed Rawnsley’s sentiments and said: “Ashwin is world class and he loved it at Worcestershire.”

“Conversations have been ongoing about him coming back and I’m sure he will be a great fillip for us. He had a massive input for us on and off the field last summer in helping us gain promotion and he is a high class individual.”