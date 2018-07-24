‘He has advised me on everything’: Pant credits Dhoni for helping shape career

Touted as a potential successor to Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the stumps, Rishabh Pant says the former India captain has helped shape quite a few things in his still nascent career, ranging from his IPL contract to hand-head coordination while keeping.

“Whenever I needed any support from Mahi bhai, I used to ask him. From my IPL contract to my wicket-keeping, he’s advised me on everything,” the 20-year-old told Bcci.Tv. “He’s always told me that when it comes to wicket-keeping, your hands and head coordination is important, the body balance can come into play later. That (his advice) has helped me a lot,” he added.

Pant says the positivity in the Indian team’s dressing room is also quite infectious. Pant, who was not picked for the limited-overs leg of the England tour, despite a stellar IPL show, earned his maiden call-up in Tests through his gritty performances with the A team.

“Every time I come to the Indian dressing room, there is one thing that has always stood out for me. It is the positivity in the dressing room. Everyone is supporting and backing each other, which is the most important factor about this Indian dressing room,” he said.

Asked about the challenge of switching formats from IPL to the ODI and four-day games in England, Pant said he does not stress over that. “I reckon there isn’t too much difference, but it has got more to do with shot selection. In red ball cricket, with the field placements, you can look around; take your time, because you have five days to play. Whereas in limited overs cricket you have limited number of balls to play and score. I have so far enjoyed my preparation with red ball cricket. The duke ball swings a lot when you’re here in England and initially when I started playing here with India A, I realised that the swing will come a lot into play in these conditions,” he said.

The fact that he has been playing in England for a while has prepared him well for the Test series. Dinesh Karthik is the first-choice keeper in the absence of Wriddhiman Saha, so it remains to be seen if Pant will get his big break. How did he react when he found out about his Test selection, especially after the disappointment of not making the one-day team?

“I always wanted to be a part of the Indian Test squad and it was more like a dream come true for me. It was an amazing feeling, not only for me but also for my family and my coach Tarek Sinha sir, who helped me understand the game very early in my life. He has always wanted me to play Test cricket for India and when I got the call, he was very happy and proud and I enjoyed that moment,” he said.