Asian Games 2018

Unlike CWG, every round at the Asian Games will be tough, says former badminton player Aparna Popat

The 18th edition of the Asian Games will be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.

by 

Former badminton player Aparna Popat said that the upcoming Asian Games will be tougher than the Commonwealth Games and it was important the Indian shuttlers struck form ahead of the continental multi-sport event.

The former nine-time badminton national champion said Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Co are capable of beating any of the current top players and if they strike form, they will definitely come back with medals from the Asian Games.

The 18th edition of the Asian Games will be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.

“See it’s tough, we know that the Asian Games are going to be definitely tougher than the Commonwealth Games. But we also know that a lot of it is dictated by the form of players themselves,” the 40-year-old told reporters in Mumbai.

“By speculating now and saying yes and looking at ranking and saying yes they might or might not come with a medal, it really depends on the form that they carry into the tournament.

“Because they (Indian shuttlers) are capable of beating any of the top players today, if they strike form, then they will definitely come back with medals,” added Popat, who won senior national championships from 1997 to 2006.

Popat believes that every round will be “challenging” for the Indian players in the Asian Games.

Asked why she thought the Asian Games are difficult than the Commonwealth Games (CWG), she said, “You look at the Chinese, Japanese, Koreans, Thais, name it, Chinese Taipei today, everybody, each and every country pretty much is quite tough and that’s why (in the) Asian Games, every round is going to be challenging (for the Indian players).”

The Commonwealth Games are held for the countries that were once under the British rule and only a handful of Asian nations take part in this international multi-sport event. The CWG were held at Gold Coast, Australia, in April this year. India won a total of 66 medals, six of which came from badminton.

The Indian contingent at the upcoming continental showpiece is headlined by the star badminton trio of K Srikanth, P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

“They are experienced enough, they are champions enough to know what is required to be done at such a big event, they just have to stick to it,” Popat said when asked what would she advice Saina and Sindhu before the Asiad.

“And as I said, if they remain mentally sound and at ease and motivated enough and if they strike form, basically it is very important that they strike form at the right time,” Popat said.

She said that young shuttler Lasksya Sen’s real test will begin now.

Sen (16) recently won the gold medal at the Asia Junior Badminton Championships in men’s singles, defeating top -seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-19, 21-18 in the final.

“Well similarly I did face a sort of hurdle because after winning my silver medal at the World Junior Championships, the transition to seniors is very different.

“He is mentored by Prakash uncle (Prakash Padukone), Vimal uncle (Vimal Kumar) and trained with them. So he is in the best hands, (and should) take cognisance of the fact that your real test starts now. Much larger world is out there when it comes to seniors,” she said.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Daily survival can be accomplished on a budget

By knowing what you need, when you need it and where to find it.

Creating and managing a fully-functional adult life can get overwhelming. If the planning isn’t intimidating enough, the budgeting is especially stressful with the rising prices of daily essentials. A separate survival fund is not what is required, though. The bulk of survival in the 21st century is based on your product smarts. Knowing what you need when you need it is more than half the battle won.

Needs vary according to different life situations. For instance, in their first tryst with homemaking, young tenants struggle for survival. They need to cultivate a relationship with products they never cared to use at home. Floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners and dish soaps are essential; monitor their usage with discipline. Then there are personal utensils, to be safeguarded with a vengeance. Let’s not forget mosquito, rodent and cockroach repellents to keep hefty, unwanted medical bills away. For those shifting into a hostel for the first time, making an initial inventory covering even the most underrated things (basic kitchen implements, first aid kit, clothes hangers, cloth clips etc.) will help reduce self-made crises.

Glowing new parents, meanwhile, face acute, urgent needs. Drowning in best wishes and cute gifts, they tend to face an immediate drought of baby supplies. Figuring out a steady, reliable supply of diapers and baby shampoos, soaps, powders and creams can take a slight edge off of parenting for exhausted new parents.

Then there are the experts, the long-time homemakers. Though proficient, they can be more efficient with regards to their family’s nutrition needs with some organisation. A well-laid out kitchen command centre will help plan out their shopping and other chores for the coming day, week and month. Weekly meal plans, for example, will not only ensure all family members eat right, but will also cut down on indecision in the supermarket aisle and the subsequent wasteful spending. Jot down fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and nuts and health beverages for growing kids. Snack Stations are a saviour for moms with perpetually hungry li’l ones, keeping your refrigerator strategically stocked with healthy snacks options that can cater to tastes of all family members.

Once the key needs are identified, the remainder of the daily survival battle is fought on supermarket aisles. Collecting deals, tracking sales days and supermarket hopping have been the holy grail of budget shopping. Some supermarkets, though, are more proactive in presenting value for money on items of daily need. The video below captures the experiences of shoppers who have managed savings just by their choice of supermarket.

Play

Big Bazaar offers the easiest route to budget shopping with its lowest price guarantee on 1500+ daily essentials across all its stores. This offer covers all frequently bought items such as ghee, sugar, edible oil, detergent, toilet cleaners, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, health drinks, tea, biscuits and much, much more. Moreover, the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ guarantee is not limited to a few sales days and will be applicable all year round. To know more about Har Din Lowest Price at Big Bazaar, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Big Bazaar and not by the Scroll editorial team.