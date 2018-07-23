India in England

He will have to handle the expectations: Zaheer backs Kuldeep to deliver despite pressure

Kuldeep has been impressive in the limited overs matches in England and expectations are high as the five-Test series begins on August 1.

Indian cricket player Khan speaks during an interview after announcing his retirement from international cricket in Mumbai | Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The prevailing heat wave in England provides a perfect opportunity for India to play two specialist spinners, said former pacer Zaheer Khan on Friday. Khan also added that there was no harm in people having high expectations from left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the upcoming five-Test series.

Kuldeep factor 

“Yes, if conditions are hot, it may be difficult for fast bowlers but then you always have the option to play two specialist spinners. If the conditions remain like that, they (Indian team management) might be tempted to play two spinners,” said Khan.

Kuldeep has been the talk of the town with his impressive show in the limited overs matches. When asked if too much pressure is being put on the young spinner, Zaheer begged to differ.

“Why shouldn’t there be expectations? The expectations have grown since he has done well at the international level. When you do well, it is bound to happen and he will have to handle that,” said Khan.

On the right track

Khan also feels that the South Africa series is an indicator that Virat Kohli’s men are on right direction as far as the longest format is concerned.

“Everyone is saying that this will be the ‘Indian Summer’ in UK. I am also expecting India to dominate. But we have to keep in mind that this is a five-Test series. Five-Test series can be very challenging. You need to show a lot of consistency. But what gives me hope is the manner in which they played in South Africa. Yes, they lost the Test series (1-2) but the way the fought back in the final Test was impressive. The energy and approach they showed gives me a lot of hope,” he said.

Bumrah, Dhoni key 

India will be returning to the UK in less than a year to play the ICC World Cup and in Khan’s opinion, Jasprit Bumrah will be key to India’s chances.

“I guess we will be playing another 25 ODIs before we get into the next year’s World Cup. So there are two aspects that they need to look into. They have to get their middle order combination right. I believe there are enough matches to set it right. Also make sure that Jasprit Bumrah remains fit for the World Cup as he will hold the key,” he said.

Bumrah’s absence was felt by India during the three-match ODI series against England which they lost 1-2. However, the veteran of 95 Tests and 200 ODIs feels that there is no point in debating over Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s place in the team ahead of the World Cup.

“If the team management has persisted with him till now, they might as well do it till the World Cup,” said Khan. He added that Dhoni’s immense knowledge, having captained the side for a decade is certainly going to come in handy. “Dhoni has performed the difficult job of captaining India for years. His experience could prove to be extremely beneficial. He is as good as we have got,” he said.

