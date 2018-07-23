Golf

Golf round-up: Amandeep wins second title of season, Kapur consolidates fifth spot at Pattaya

Drall holed seven birdies, the maximum by any player in a single round this week.

by 
WGAI

Amandeep Drall on Friday held her nerves to finish with birdies in the last two holes and become only the second player this season to win more than once on the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Hosur on Friday.

In the process, Amandeep completed her double at Clover Greens as she added the title this week to the one she won earlier in the eighth leg at the same venue.

Even as she shot the third consecutive sub-par round, it was also the best card of the week at 5-under 67 to jump to win the 10th leg. Amandeep holed seven birdies, the maximum by any player in a single round this week. She also had two bogeys.

Playing in the final group alongside Amandeep, Vani Kapoor shot a second successive 69 to finish second despite a closing birdie. Amandeep totalled 7-under 209, while Vani aggregated 5-under 211.

Neha Tripathi, the leader after 36 holes, once again failed to convert her lead into a win, as she shot even par 72 and tied for the third place with Gaurika Bishnoi (70). Both were tied at 3-under 213. Trailing Vani by one shot at the start, Amandeep caught up on the first hole with a birdie, but with both Vani and Neha holing birdies on the second, she was again pushed to second.

Amandeep dropped a shot on fourth to fall back further, but her three birdies in a row gave her the lead and she never relinquished that till the end. At the turn, Amandeep was 5-under, while Vani, Neha and Gaurika were 3-under.

On the Order of Merit, the top four positions remained the same as Tvesa Malik maintained her top spot with Neha second. Gursimar Badwal and Amandeep Drall occupy the third and fourth places. Gaurika Bishnoi moved up from seventh to fifth. The WPG Tour moves to Hyderabad for the next two legs to be played from August 14 to 17 and then from August 21 to 24.

Kapur stays fifth at Pattaya, Bhullar moves up to 13th

Defending champion Shiv Kapur added a steady 2-under 68 to his first round 66, leaving the Indian golfer at tied-fifth at the midway stage of the Royal Cup in Pattaya. Kapur started the day two shots behind the leader, but now finds himself six behind as South Africa’s Justin Harding continued his blistering form by carding a second consecutive six-under-par 64.

Kapur was the best Indian in fifth while Gaganjeet Bhullar bounced back from an indifferent first round with a super 65 in the second and was now T-13 at 4-under. Honey Baisoya (67-70) is T-21st, Khalin Joshi (70-69) and Viraj Madappa (70-69) are T-37th, Himmat Rai (68-72) is T-48 and S Chikkarangappa (72-70) and Rashid Khan (73-69) are T-62.

Jeev Milkha Singh (69-74) and Chiragh Kumar (75-68) await the finish of the second round, which will be completed on Saturday morning to know their fate as they lie at 3-over and T-79, and the cut could either be 2-over or 3-over. At 5-over, Jyoti Randhawa (76-69) is sure to miss the cut.

