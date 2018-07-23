Asian Games 2018

Indian gymnast Rakesh Patra to train in Turkey, aims to break fourth place jinx at Asian Games

Rakesh finished fourth at the World Challenge Cup, Melbourne World Cup and Commonwealth Games.

by 
Rakesh Patra. | Gymnastics Federation of India Facebook

Indian gymnast Rakesh Patra will be leaving for a 15-day training camp in Turkey on Saturday to get ready for the Asian Games with an aim to break the jinx of fourth place finishes at major international competitions.

The 26-year-old from Odisha finished fourth in the ring event at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Mersin, Turkey earlier this month.

He had also narrowly missed a medal at the Melbourne World Cup in February, finishing fourth place. At the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, too, Patra had finished fourth in rings.

He had narrowly missed the Rio Olympic qualification after being ranked 25th, even as the top 24 in the world made the cut.

“It has been very frustrating for me to finish fourth in a number of major events,” Rakesh said.

“I missed medal by small margins. You feel disappointed because it hurts but you can’t leave it because that is what sport is to about, to challenge yourself and do better.

“My father and childhood coach Ashok Mishra motivates me a lot. Also there is Ashwini Kumar Samantaraya, who has been guiding me for the last two years. I really hope I can break that and do well in Asian Games,” Patra said.

The Asian Games are three weeks away and Rakesh said he is looking forward to train with European Games medallist Ibrahim Colak in Turkey to prepare himself for the multi-sport event.

“Under TOPS [Target Olympic Podium Scheme], I’m going for a training camp of 15 days in Turkey. I will be leaving tomorrow. I will be training along with Ibrahim Colak of Turkey and under his coach. He has won gold in Turkey world cup and he is also preparing for the European Championship (August) and I will be training for Asian Games.”

“I want to pick up cues from their training and inculcate those things in my program with an aim of getting better results. It has helped me in the past.”

Targeting Tokyo 2020

Under the government’s TOPS, other gymnasts, including Ashish Kumar, Aruna Reddy and Pranati Nayak, have also gone for training camps in countries such as Belgium and Uzbekistan.

Rakesh, who scored 13.650 in the ring finals at Turkey World Cup, said he is eyeing a score of above 14.50 to return with a medal from the Asian Games.

“It all depends on that day in the competition because even a little difference makes a huge impact,” he added.

“My personal best score is 14.35 and my D score (difficulty) is 5.60 and I’m trying to improve it to 5.90, so that with a deduction of 1.30, if I can score a D score of 5.90 then it will be 14.60 which can get be a medal, so I am working hard towards it,” he added.

Having missed the Rio Olympics qualification narrowly, Rakesh wants to finish among the top 8 at the World Championships in Germany next year to directly make the cut for the Tokyo 2020 event.

“I missed the last Olympics and I really want it this time. If I can score above 15, then I can return with a medal. So basically target will be to push my D score to 6.1 or 6.2,” he said.

