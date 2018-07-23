Indian Super League

ISL: Chennaiyin FC appoint former Chelsea player Kevin Hitchcock as goalkeeping coach

Before joining the ISL champions, Hitchcock was the assistant coach at Birmingham City.

 
ISL / SPORTZPICS

Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC has appointed Englishman Kevin Hitchcock as goalkeeping coach ahead of the 2018-19 season.

The 55-year-old Hitchcock, who was at Birmingham City as goalkeeping coach last season, replaces compatriot Tony Warner, said a CFC press release.

Hitchcock joins new assistant coach Paul Groves in the Chennaiyin coaching staff, having worked with him at Birmingham last season, where the latter was the first-team coach.

“I had a great working experience in Qatar and I have heard very positive things about Indian football and ISL, so I am looking forward to it,” he said.

The Englishman said he was excited to work with head coach John Gregory and his staff which also includes Groves.

“Chennaiyin FC has three top-class goalkeepers with two of them fresh signings. I can’t wait for the start of pre-season and help the club defend the ISL title,” Hitchcock said.

Gregory said Hitchcock is a highly reputed goalkeeping coach in England who also enjoyed a long and successful career in goal.

“I am looking forward to working with him and further improving our already able goalkeeping department,” he added.

Having started out in Chelsea’s youth ranks, Hitchcock began his professional career at non-league English club Barking.

He had spells at Nottingham Forest and Mansfield Town before returning to Chelsea. Hitchcock went on to be a part of Chelsea for more than a decade before retiring in 2001.

