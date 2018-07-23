India in England 2018

India aren’t a side anymore that is dependent on one bowler: Gough ahead of Test series

India have a potent bowling attack despite the injuries to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, feels former England pacer Darren Gough.

by 
DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP

Former England pacer Darren Gough feels India have enough firepower in their pace attack to cover for the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah in the first Test beginning in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Gough spoke about the different options available for skipper Virat Kohli in both pace and spin departments. He said that India’s well-rounded attack is suitable for any pitch that is laid out in this ensuing series, despite missing Bhuvneshwar for three Tests and Bumrah for the series opener.

“Bhuvneshwar is a big loss and he wasn’t at his best during the ODI series because he was carrying an injury. But India aren’t a side anymore that is dependent on one bowler. Earlier, they were dependent on Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath or Zaheer Khan, that is no longer the case. India are suited for all sorts of wickets, and they look prepared and geared up for this Test series,” Gough told PTI.

“Today, you have to be on top of your game to beat India, whether you are playing at home or away because they posses everything in their bowling attack. Kumar gives you swing, Bumrah is a skidding seam bowler, Umesh Yadav can move the new ball as well and he has got pace, Mohammed Shami is strong and hits the deck hard, while Ishant Sharma has experience, aggression and he can bowl lots of overs.”

He reckons the spin attack too is lethal with the addition of chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

“On top of that you have three spinners. R Ashwin is nearly unplayable in Indian conditions, Ravindra Jadeja keeps taking wickets and Kuldeep Yadav has already proven himself in England. Selection is not going to be easy and good luck to Indian team management, especially in the spin department, as someone will be upset when he is left out in Birmingham,” he said.

Until last week, the United Kingdom was reeling under a heat wave and almost everyone is expecting batsmen- and spin-friendly wickets during this Test series.

Impact of Rashid and Ali

While India opted for three spinners, England too have done the unthinkable in opting for leg spinner Adil Rashid (who had quit red ball cricket in February) as well as bringing back Moeen Ali (who picked 19 wickets against India in 2014) in their squad for Birmingham.

There has been a lot of debate about Rashid’s call-up, and while Gough said that it shouldn’t have been so, he added that England had no option.

“He shouldn’t have been picked in the Test squad because he decided to walk away from day cricket. I was disappointed that he left Yorkshire in the lurch a little bit at the start of this domestic season. I believe if he had worked a little harder with red ball, he would have got his change in the Test side and become a regular. There’s no doubt that he is England’s best spinner by an absolute mile. But he was disappointed with the way it was going for him (in First-Class cricket),” said Gough.

“Good wrist spinners reach a peak as they grow older and I think Rashid is in that league, and he can be a Test regular now. And you can see why he has been picked, against popular opinion. England could have gone in with Dom Bess and Jack Leach. I don’t think they can bowl out India.”

“Moeen Ali was handy in 2014 and he is back. With Rashid, they should cause some problems. Rashid’s issue is that he doesn’t knock top-order batsmen out. Will he turn the series? Probably not, but is he better than what we have already go? Absolutely yes,” he said.

The weather has finally started turning in England. It rained in Chelmsford when the Indian team left and it was raining in London over the weekend as well. It is anybody’s guess then what sort of weather will persist over the next five weeks.

England’s batting powerhouse

Swing or spin, or both, could be a factor at different points in this series. And, both teams would count on their batting lynchpins Kohli for India and Joe Root for England to come good.

“Root is a world class batsman and he shoulders the responsibility of this English Test side. He is our plan A in Test cricket. It will be a keen contest between him and Kohli, but only to a certain degree as both sides have other batsmen who can make an impact.”

“You look at the way Jonny Bairstow is playing he is a terrific batsman and I expect him to have a great summer. Jos Buttler coming in at number seven is going to be a handful for India. If you don’t get him early, he can take the game away like Adam Gilchrist for Australia.”

“Ben Stokes is primed for a big series, but he has a court case in the middle of this series, which might not help. Then, there is Alastair Cook. He is such a stubborn batsman. He is the only batsman of his kind in world cricket at the moment. He will smack you for four through covers, and then go into a shell. If he doesn’t get runs in this series, I think he will retire,” Gough predicted.

‘Kohli’s legacy will be decided in the next year’

Gough feels India need to sort out their top three with Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara struggling in the lead up to the series.

“If you can afford to leave Rohit Sharma out of your side, you know India are in a good position. They have a great middle order batsman in Ajinkya Rahane, and he played so well at Lord’s in 2014. I like how KL Rahul looks as well, but India’s top-order looks a bit weak to me because Pujara hasn’t got any big runs recently. If they play Shikhar Dhawan, then India should leave out Pujara and play Rahul at number three.”

The focus will expectedly be on star batsman Kohli, who had a poor run in 2014.

“India bat deep and let’s not forget that this is a big series for Kohli personally. He is a great ODI batsman, and I am gobsmacked to see how he bats in white-ball cricket. But India haven’t won a Test series here since 2007 and Rahul Dravid as captain got runs back then.”

“Sachin Tendulkar has always got runs in England. Brian Lara has always got runs in England. If Kohli wants to be counted in the same league as Tendulkar and Lara, he has to get runs in England. Then, he has to go and get runs in Australia, and come back here to score runs in the World Cup. This is a big 12 months for Kohli and his legacy will be decided in the next year,” Gough added.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Daily survival can be accomplished on a budget

By knowing what you need, when you need it and where to find it.

Creating and managing a fully-functional adult life can get overwhelming. If the planning isn’t intimidating enough, the budgeting is especially stressful with the rising prices of daily essentials. A separate survival fund is not what is required, though. The bulk of survival in the 21st century is based on your product smarts. Knowing what you need when you need it is more than half the battle won.

Needs vary according to different life situations. For instance, in their first tryst with homemaking, young tenants struggle for survival. They need to cultivate a relationship with products they never cared to use at home. Floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners and dish soaps are essential; monitor their usage with discipline. Then there are personal utensils, to be safeguarded with a vengeance. Let’s not forget mosquito, rodent and cockroach repellents to keep hefty, unwanted medical bills away. For those shifting into a hostel for the first time, making an initial inventory covering even the most underrated things (basic kitchen implements, first aid kit, clothes hangers, cloth clips etc.) will help reduce self-made crises.

Glowing new parents, meanwhile, face acute, urgent needs. Drowning in best wishes and cute gifts, they tend to face an immediate drought of baby supplies. Figuring out a steady, reliable supply of diapers and baby shampoos, soaps, powders and creams can take a slight edge off of parenting for exhausted new parents.

Then there are the experts, the long-time homemakers. Though proficient, they can be more efficient with regards to their family’s nutrition needs with some organisation. A well-laid out kitchen command centre will help plan out their shopping and other chores for the coming day, week and month. Weekly meal plans, for example, will not only ensure all family members eat right, but will also cut down on indecision in the supermarket aisle and the subsequent wasteful spending. Jot down fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and nuts and health beverages for growing kids. Snack Stations are a saviour for moms with perpetually hungry li’l ones, keeping your refrigerator strategically stocked with healthy snacks options that can cater to tastes of all family members.

Once the key needs are identified, the remainder of the daily survival battle is fought on supermarket aisles. Collecting deals, tracking sales days and supermarket hopping have been the holy grail of budget shopping. Some supermarkets, though, are more proactive in presenting value for money on items of daily need. The video below captures the experiences of shoppers who have managed savings just by their choice of supermarket.

Play

Big Bazaar offers the easiest route to budget shopping with its lowest price guarantee on 1500+ daily essentials across all its stores. This offer covers all frequently bought items such as ghee, sugar, edible oil, detergent, toilet cleaners, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, health drinks, tea, biscuits and much, much more. Moreover, the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ guarantee is not limited to a few sales days and will be applicable all year round. To know more about Har Din Lowest Price at Big Bazaar, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Big Bazaar and not by the Scroll editorial team.