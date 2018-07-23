India in England 2018

India in England: Chance for Virat Kohli to replace Steve Smith as No 1 Test batsman

Kohli trails Smith – currently serving a 12-month ban – by 26 points in the ICC rankings for Test batsmen.

by 
Virat Kohli | Shaun Roy / BCCI / SPORTZPICS

India captain Virat Kohli will look to Australia’s Steve Smith atop the ICC Test rankings for batsmen during the five-Test series beginning in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Kohli trails Smith, who is currently serving a 12-month ban for his role in ball tampering, by 26 points and will have to produce a string of strong performances to leapfrog the Australian.

Among the batsmen, both England and India have five each inside the top-50.

India’s Cheteshwar Pujara is sixth, followed by Lokesh Rahul 18th, Ajinkya Rahane 19th, Murali Vijay 23rd and Shikhar Dhawan 24th, while England’s Joe Root is ranked third (48 points behind Kohli), Alastair Cook 13th, Jonny Bairstow 16th, Ben Stokes 28th and Moeen Ali 43rd.
Among the bowlers, England fast bowler James Anderson will aim to defend his number one ranking.

Apart from Anderson, Stuart Broad is the other England bowler who features inside the top-30 in 12th position.

In contrast, India boasts six bowlers inside top-30, including two spinners in Ravindra Jadeja (third) and Ravichandran Ashwin (fifth), and four fast bowlers, namely Mohammed Shami (17th), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (25th), Ishant Sharma (26th) and Umesh Yadav (28th).

India’s left-arm spinner Kuldep Yadav, who caused problems for the England batsmen in the ODI series, is ranked outside the top-50 in 56th position.

In ICC Test ream rankings, England are placed in the fifth place and will look to improve their current ranking.

If England win the series 5-0, they will jump to second on the table with 107 points, reducing the gap with top-ranked India from 28 points to just five.

If India wins 5-0, then they will rise to 129 points and England will drop to sixth place with 94 points.

