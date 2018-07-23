India in England 2018

Milestone match: England all set to play their 1,000th Test, against India at Edgbaston

by 
England | Reuters

The series-opener against India will be a milestone Test for England as they will be taking the field for their 1000th five-day match, starting Wednesday at Edgbaston.

The International Cricket Council congratulated England ahead of the historic game.

Out of the 999 Tests that English men have played till date since their debut against Australia in March, 1877, they have won 357 Tests and lost 297 Tests with 345 ending in draws.

At the Edgbaston, England have played 50 Tests since their first in May, 1902, against Australia winning 27, losing eight with 15 ending in draws.

“On behalf of the cricket family, I want to congratulate England on their 1000th men’s Test match, the first country to reach this milestone,” ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said in a statement.

“I wish England all the best in this historic match and may it continue to produce players and performances that inspire the following of Test cricket, the oldest and most demanding format of the game.”

To commemorate the occasion, Jeff Crowe, former New Zealand captain and member of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, on behalf of the ICC, will present a silver plaque to England and Wales Cricket Board Chairman Colin Graves before the start of the Test.

England have a superior head to head record over India since their first Test in June 1932, winning 43 and losing 25 out of a total of 117 Tests.

On home turf, England have won 30 Tests and lost just on six occasions to India with 21 Tests ending in draws.

Edgbaston has hosted six Tests between the two sides, with England leading 5-0 on a head-to-head.

