indian cricket

Anti-Doping Appeals Panel member Sehwag accused of being absent for NADA hearings

Sehwag has not attended a single hearing of ADAP since the new panel was formed.

by 
Virender Sehwag | Faheem Hussain - IPL - Sportzpics

Virender Sehwag was the most high-profile inductee in the Anti-Doping Appeals Panel (ADAP) of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) but the former India captain is yet to attend a single hearing.

On November 9 last year, Sehwag was included in the six-member panel along with Justice RV Easwar (head), advocate Vibha Datta Makhija, former Delhi captain Vinay Lamba, Dr Naveen Dang and Dr Harsh Mahajan.

ADAP is the highest body where an athlete can appeal against the sanctions imposed by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP).

Sehwag, however, has not attended a single hearing of ADAP since the new panel was formed.

“Virender Sehwag has not resigned from the ADAP Panel. He is very much a part of the panel. But yes, he has excused himself from the panel hearings till date,” said source on condition of anonymity.

Incidentally, all the other members of the ADAP panel have attended multiple hearings.

Sehwag did not respond to the query as to why he has not been able to attend any of the hearings conducted by the ADAP.

After formation of the new ADAP, power-lifter Sarita Rani, boxer Ranjan Mumgai, minor volleyball player Ayush have appealed against the sanctions imposed on them.

The NADA website reveals that Sehwag has already excused himself for the upcoming dates of hearing.

The upcoming dates include August 10, when the ADAP panel has summoned the coach of Haryana spiker Ayush while on August 14, hurdler Jithin Paul’s final order will be issued along with a hearing of 4x400m relay specialist Priyanka Panwar.

For August 10, the ADAP panel comprises advocate Vibha Datta Makhija, Dr Harsh Mahajan and Vinay Lamba while on August 14, the panel will be represented by Justice RV Easwar and Vinay Lamba.

On August 23, the same panel will hear the appeals of boxer Oinam Geeta Chanu and Shailender. On September 6, the panel will hear the appeal of Health Fitness Trust run by former athlete Sumita Godara.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Daily survival can be accomplished on a budget

By knowing what you need, when you need it and where to find it.

Creating and managing a fully-functional adult life can get overwhelming. If the planning isn’t intimidating enough, the budgeting is especially stressful with the rising prices of daily essentials. A separate survival fund is not what is required, though. The bulk of survival in the 21st century is based on your product smarts. Knowing what you need when you need it is more than half the battle won.

Needs vary according to different life situations. For instance, in their first tryst with homemaking, young tenants struggle for survival. They need to cultivate a relationship with products they never cared to use at home. Floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners and dish soaps are essential; monitor their usage with discipline. Then there are personal utensils, to be safeguarded with a vengeance. Let’s not forget mosquito, rodent and cockroach repellents to keep hefty, unwanted medical bills away. For those shifting into a hostel for the first time, making an initial inventory covering even the most underrated things (basic kitchen implements, first aid kit, clothes hangers, cloth clips etc.) will help reduce self-made crises.

Glowing new parents, meanwhile, face acute, urgent needs. Drowning in best wishes and cute gifts, they tend to face an immediate drought of baby supplies. Figuring out a steady, reliable supply of diapers and baby shampoos, soaps, powders and creams can take a slight edge off of parenting for exhausted new parents.

Then there are the experts, the long-time homemakers. Though proficient, they can be more efficient with regards to their family’s nutrition needs with some organisation. A well-laid out kitchen command centre will help plan out their shopping and other chores for the coming day, week and month. Weekly meal plans, for example, will not only ensure all family members eat right, but will also cut down on indecision in the supermarket aisle and the subsequent wasteful spending. Jot down fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and nuts and health beverages for growing kids. Snack Stations are a saviour for moms with perpetually hungry li’l ones, keeping your refrigerator strategically stocked with healthy snacks options that can cater to tastes of all family members.

Once the key needs are identified, the remainder of the daily survival battle is fought on supermarket aisles. Collecting deals, tracking sales days and supermarket hopping have been the holy grail of budget shopping. Some supermarkets, though, are more proactive in presenting value for money on items of daily need. The video below captures the experiences of shoppers who have managed savings just by their choice of supermarket.

Play

Big Bazaar offers the easiest route to budget shopping with its lowest price guarantee on 1500+ daily essentials across all its stores. This offer covers all frequently bought items such as ghee, sugar, edible oil, detergent, toilet cleaners, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, health drinks, tea, biscuits and much, much more. Moreover, the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ guarantee is not limited to a few sales days and will be applicable all year round. To know more about Har Din Lowest Price at Big Bazaar, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Big Bazaar and not by the Scroll editorial team.