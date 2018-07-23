Anti-Doping Appeals Panel member Sehwag accused of being absent for NADA hearings

Virender Sehwag was the most high-profile inductee in the Anti-Doping Appeals Panel (ADAP) of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) but the former India captain is yet to attend a single hearing.

On November 9 last year, Sehwag was included in the six-member panel along with Justice RV Easwar (head), advocate Vibha Datta Makhija, former Delhi captain Vinay Lamba, Dr Naveen Dang and Dr Harsh Mahajan.

ADAP is the highest body where an athlete can appeal against the sanctions imposed by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP).

Sehwag, however, has not attended a single hearing of ADAP since the new panel was formed.

“Virender Sehwag has not resigned from the ADAP Panel. He is very much a part of the panel. But yes, he has excused himself from the panel hearings till date,” said source on condition of anonymity.

Incidentally, all the other members of the ADAP panel have attended multiple hearings.

Sehwag did not respond to the query as to why he has not been able to attend any of the hearings conducted by the ADAP.

After formation of the new ADAP, power-lifter Sarita Rani, boxer Ranjan Mumgai, minor volleyball player Ayush have appealed against the sanctions imposed on them.

The NADA website reveals that Sehwag has already excused himself for the upcoming dates of hearing.

The upcoming dates include August 10, when the ADAP panel has summoned the coach of Haryana spiker Ayush while on August 14, hurdler Jithin Paul’s final order will be issued along with a hearing of 4x400m relay specialist Priyanka Panwar.

For August 10, the ADAP panel comprises advocate Vibha Datta Makhija, Dr Harsh Mahajan and Vinay Lamba while on August 14, the panel will be represented by Justice RV Easwar and Vinay Lamba.

On August 23, the same panel will hear the appeals of boxer Oinam Geeta Chanu and Shailender. On September 6, the panel will hear the appeal of Health Fitness Trust run by former athlete Sumita Godara.