India in England 2018

Step up and challenge Virat Kohli’s front foot: Vaughan’s message to Broad and Anderson

The former England captain wants the seasoned Alastair Cook to show consistency and skipper Joe Root to convert his starts into monumental knocks.

by 
CRICKET-ENG-VAUGHAN | PAUL ELLIS/AFP

Be angry and challenge Virat Kohli, urged former captain Michael Vaughan to an English side hosting an ambitious India, for long seeking to shed the poor travellers’ tag, in a highly-anticipated Test series.

Besides, the 43-year-old who opened for his country for almost a decade, wants the seasoned Alastair Cook to show consistency and skipper Joe Root to convert his starts into monumental knocks. Cook has played alongside the player-turned-expert in the beginning of his career.

He prefers a five-man bowling attack and, last but not the least, Vaughan goaded the pace duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson to “step up and challenge Virat Kohli’s front foot”.

“Joe Root needs to hammer home to his men that they have a point to prove and try to replicate that angry England team that arrived at Headingley and hammered Pakistan in their last Test. Go back and say to the players: ‘What were you thinking that first day at Headingley?” Vaughan wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

“Sometimes it is not done in team chats. Sometimes you are better off speaking to individuals. Go to each individual and ask: ‘Why did you arrive in Leeds with more intensity’?”

England crushed Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs in the Headingley Test in June.

“This England team has to find that attitude without first having to be stirred into a response through criticism after a hammering. Maybe the Adil Rashid furore will help,” wrote Vaughan, who was one of the key characters involved in the controversy.

“England will not win every game, they are not good enough, but their mindset and mentality can be the same every week,” he added. The five-match series starts in Birmingham on Wednesday.

For Vaughan, the way to go for England batsmen is to wear the Indian bowlers down.

“This is the perfect series,” he wrote. “The pitches will be good, he is a great player of spin and you can wear India’s seamers down because I don’t think they will be that disciplined. Outfields will be rapid. Everything is set up for Joe to have a great series.”

As for Cook, Vaughan expects consistency from the most experienced player in the current set-up.

“Alastair Cook needs to find consistency. One massive score in a series along with loads of low scores is no good. He needs consistency over the next five games.”

Vaughan also expressed his views about the much-anticipated clash between Kohli and the pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. “I was critical of them before Headingley,” he wrote. “They were outstanding in that game and they will have to be outstanding again.

“You expect Broad and Anderson to step up and challenge Kohli’s front foot. Bowl outside off-stump and then throw the odd one in straight to get him playing across the line and scissor his feet,” he added.

Speaking about the Indian run-machine’s batting, he observed, “You need his front left-foot going over to the off side, he then starts doubting where his off-stump is and playing squarer on the off side which is when the outside edge comes into play.

“England did it in the one-day series at times. He was vulnerable a yard outside off-stump and the likes of Anderson and Broad have to hang it out there and say ‘Come to us’. If there is any movement in the air they will be a real threat,” he added.

