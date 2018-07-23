Golf

Golf: Gangjee gets ready for Louis Philippe Cup, Shubhankar to tee off with world's best at WGC

Shubhankar Sharma will be competing with his childhood hero Tiger Woods at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Shubhankar Sharma

Rahil Gangjee will lead the Indian challenge at the USD 75000 Louis Philippe Cup which tees off at the picturesque Prestige Golfshire Club golf course in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Around 132 golfers from 20 nations will battle it out for top honours at the tournament.

Two-time Asian tour winner Gangjee will hope the Louis Philippe Cup stays at home but it won’t be easy as this is the first time a pro event is being held at the course in five years and the layout has undergone considerable changes.

Gangjee, who won his second Asian Tour event the Panasonic Open this year in April, said: “The course is in fine condition and it is going to play very fast. This time of the year, the Prestige Golfshire course is at its challenging best with heavy winds which will only lead to a very interesting competition.”

“The field consists of the best from India and a few seasoned professionals from Asia and this tournament is no way to be taken lightly. As far as I am concerned there’s only goal for me and that is come back home with the trophy.”

The 132-member strong field includes the top 60 ranked golfers from the Indian pro circuit as well as around 50 golfers representing some 20 nationalities from the ADT.

Some other top golfers who will be competing here are three-time Asian Tour winner Marcus Both of Australia, Sri Lanka’s popular Mithun Pereira, who has won five times on the Indian tour, local star S Chikarangappa, who is a two-time winner on the ADT, and Delhi’s Rashid Khan, a two-time winner on Asian Tour.

Shubhankar’s dual mission at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Shubhankar Sharma has two goals to achieve at this week’s World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. One of them is to gather enough courage and introduce himself to Tiger Woods.

The second goal is, of course, to keep his PGA Tour dream alive with a strong showing at the iconic Firestone Country Club.

The 22-year-old Indian will make his debut on Thursday in the USD 10 million showpiece headlined by title holder Hideki Matsuyama, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, newly-crowned Open Championship winner Francesco Molinari, Woods and 29 other golfers from the top-30 of the FedExCup standings,

Fourteen-time major winner Woods, who will be playing in his first WGC event in four years.

“I’m really looking forward to the event as I’ve watched it on TV over the years,” said Sharma.

“It’s a tough set up but it is a great tournament which has celebrated great champions. Tiger has won it so many times, and then guys like Adam (Scott), Hideki and other great players have won it too, so just to be a part of that is fantastic,” he added

Sharma hopes to have a normal conversation with Woods and not get nervous.

“I think I’ll go say hi to him (Woods), but I’m a bit nervous,” said Sharma, who enjoyed a practice round with Molinari, Italy’s first major champion, at the Open in Carnoustie.

“I’ll make sure I don’t get too starry-eyed! Just introduce myself and have a normal conversation. I’m sure a lot of people will tell him stuff like ‘You’re my inspiration’ and I’m sure he’s tired of hearing all that. I’ll try to have a normal conversation and congratulate him as he’s been playing well.”

The young Indian has watched Woods’ famous “Shot in the Dark” during the final round at Firestone in 2000 on YouTube numerous times.

“It’s definitely a cool shot, one of the best shots he’s hit in his career for sure,” said Sharma, who will have compatriot Anirban Lahiri for company in this week’s elite field.

To attain his second goal, Sharma knows he must pull off some great shots of his own to keep his PGA TOUR dream alive at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and next week’s PGA Championship.

He impressed with a T9 at the WGC-Mexico Championship in March but has yet to replicate that success in seven other tournaments Stateside, with a T20 at the Fort Worth Invitational being his best.

