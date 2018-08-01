The Asian Games-bound Indian athletes should adhere to the ‘No-Needle Policy’ during the event in Indonesia, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) instructed on Wednesday, pinning the responsibility on the national federations to ensure that the country is not embarrassed.

In a letter to all the National Sports Federations (NSFs), officials have been told to ensure that medicines prescribed for specific purposes or illnesses do not contain prohibited substances and all the syringes to be used are declared to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

The letter comes in the wake of the embarrassment that the country’s contingent faced during the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

Two Indian track and field athletes – race walker K T Irfan and triple jumper V Rakesh Babu – were ordered to return home after they failed to explain the presence of needles in their bedroom at the Games Village.

The sending back of athletes was not the only embarrassment for India at the CWG.

Before that, the contingent escaped unscathed when a needle was found outside a boxer’s room. At that time, the CGF had merely reprimanded India for not disposing the syringe as prescribed, clearing the country of any declaration norm violations.

“Medicines should be carried/kept in sealed transparent cover. A copy of the prescription by licensed doctor including details of the medical condition, quantity of medicine, among others should always be maintained,” the IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta stated in the letter. “If any official is required to take insulin or any other intravenous medicines as prescribed during stay at Games Village, they are required to store the medicine and needles in the IOA Office/Polyclinic in the Village,” he added.

The IOA’s letter is in compliance with the OCA’s Medical and Anti-Doping guidelines and ‘No Needle Policy’ applicable to the Asian Games. Under the OCA’s ‘No Needle Policy’, no athlete can use injectable materials for medical treatment that is not necessary.

Also, athletes who use medicines for valid purposes will have to fill an ‘Injection Declaration Form’ and furnish it to the chairman of the OCA-Medical Committee & Anti-Doping Commission. Violation of these strict rules will invite disciplinary action, additional testing and possible sanctions as determined by the OCA Executive Board.