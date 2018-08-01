Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma and Veda Krishnamurthy will lead the India Blue, India Red and India Green teams respectively at the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy to be held in Alur, Karnataka from August 14 to 21.

The squads were decided on Wednesday after a meeting of Women’s Selection Committee in Mumbai, a BCCI release stated.

The selection committee named 13 players each in all the three teams.

The Teams:

India Blue: Mithali Raj (Captain), Vanitha VR, D Hemalatha, Neha Tanwar, Anuja Patil, Saima Thakor, Taniya Bhatia (Wicketkeeper), Radha Yadav, Preeti Bose, Poonam Yadav, Keerthy James, Mansi Joshi, Suman Gulia.

India Red: Deepti Sharma (Captain), Punam Raut, Disha Kasat, Mona Meshram, Harlene Deol, Tanushree Sarkar, Ekta Bisht, Tanuja Kanwer, Shikha Pandey, Shanti Kumari, ReemaLaxmi Ekka, Nuzhat Parveen (Wciketkeeper), Aditi Sharma.

India Green: Veda Krishnamurthy (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Devika Vaidya, Monikha Das, Arundathi Reddy, Sushma Verma (Wciketkeeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Fatima Jaffer, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Sukanya Parida, Jhulan Goswami, Sajana S.