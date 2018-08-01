India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha underwent a surgery on his shoulder in Manchester under the supervision of the BCCI medical team on Wednesday.

“Here’s wishing @Wriddhipops a speedy recovery. He underwent a laberal repair surgery in Manchester today under the supervision of BCCI Medical Team,” the BCCI said, along with a Saha’s photo posted on its Twitter handle.

Thank You for all your concern and love. My surgery went well. Lots of love to you all. — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) August 1, 2018

So far so good. Going for the surgery today. Thank You for all your love and good-wishes. Would like to thank @BCCI for all the necessary arrangements. Will soon be back on the field! #thankyou pic.twitter.com/2KB7Katydh — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) August 1, 2018

Saha underwent the surgery after speculations that the Test wicketkeeper’s problem was compounded by a “bungled” rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He was not picked for the ongoing Test series against England but the Board did not reveal the full extent of his fitness problems.

The BCCI in its defence had said that the entire course of treatment and consultation that was carried out at the NCA was performed in co-ordination with the India team management and the GM of Operations.