Golf

Golf: Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan to vie for title at PGTI meet

Udayan and Rashid are currently 4-shots clear of the field.

by 
PGTI

Udayan Mane, a six-time winner on the Professional Golf Tour of India, regained the top spot on the leaderboard with two-time Asian Tour winner Rashid Khan for company, on the third day of the Louis Philippe Cup.

Mane shot a 1-under 69 for a total of 9-under 201 in the USD 75,000 Asian Development Tour (ADT) and PGTI co-sanctioned event at the Prestige Golfshire Club.

The duo of Udayan and Rashid are currently 4-shots clear of the field.

Udayan who had set a course record 63 on day one along with Miguel Carballo to jointly lead the field, had yielded the advantage to the Argentine, when he finished a stroke behind in second position at the end of day two.

On Thursday however, with strong winds from every possible direction continuing to frustrate and test the golfers to the hilt, Udayan registered his third sub-par round on the trot to regain the lead. The Argentine managed a 4-over 74 on the day to climb down two notches to lie in tied third position.

Speaking after his round Udayan said: “It was a very frustrating day for me. I hit well off the tee but my short game today tested me a lot. I had really good putts but most of them lipped out and that for sure frustrated me a lot.

“Luckily I have had such experiences and that helped me to a large extent. The round today has at least given me an idea about my game tomorrow and I hope to stick to my plan.”

Also finding the going tough was Delhi Golf Club’s Asian Tour regular and two-time winner of the PGTI Order of Merit, Rashid.

“The round was really good but the conditions were tough. The wind was the most difficult part today because it was really tough to control on the greens. I hit four consecutive birdies on the 14, 15, 16 and 17th holes and one bogey on the 9th.

“Hole 16 was the most challenging, as it required a longer shot to save par. Tomorrow’s game will be my own game and no strategy.”

Local hope Khalin Joshi also joined Carballo in third position with a 1-over 71 on day three, tying with the Argentine on a score of 205, four behind from the leaders.

Five golfers are tied for fifth spot on a score of 4-under 204. Prominent among them are pre-tournament favourites Rahil Gangjee of India and Australian Marcus Both. Also giving them company was seasoned veteran Mukesh Kumar.

Rahil, Marcus and Mukesh have a total of six Asian Tour titles between them and given the conditions, a slight slip up above and any of these three can use their experience and go for the kill.

Rahil and Marcus both shot rounds of 68 (2-under) on Thursday while Mukesh returned an even par card.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.