Indian Super League

ISL top-scorer Iain Hume to play for FC Pune City in upcoming season

Hume, who is the highest goal scorer in the history of Indian Super League, has plied his trade in ISL with Kerala Blasters FC and ATK, scoring 28 goals.

by 
ISL

Indian Super League franchise FC Pune City on Thursday signed Iain Hume for the 2018-19 season.

Hume, who is the highest goal scorer in the history of Indian Super League, has plied his trade in ISL with Kerala Blasters FC and ATK, scoring 28 goals in four seasons.

Besides, his 59 appearances till date is the highest number of games played by any player in ISL.

As a part of the agreement, the club will have an option to retain the prolific Canadian forward for one more year at the end of the coming season, a media release issued said.

In February, Hume suffered a knee injury that ruled him out of action for the rest of season.

Thereafter, he has undergone surgery on his right knee and has been undergoing rehabilitation in India and the UK.

FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, “Iain Hume got injured during last season and he has now undergone almost 6 months of rehabilitation post his surgery.

“He will continue his rehab under the supervision of our medical team and train with the team during pre-season. If everything goes as planned, we estimate him to be back in 12-14 weeks time.”

After signing on the dotted line for FC Pune City, Hume said, “It wasn’t a very tough decision to make, to return to the ISL and join FC Pune City if I’m honest.”

“I’ve had long chats with the club and its medical team. I’m sure together we can make my recovery as quick as possible and back doing what I do best (playing football, fighting for the shirt and scoring goals) as soon as possible,” he signed off.

