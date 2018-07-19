India in England

It was eye-opening to watch him bat: Curran awestruck by Kohli’s knock at Edgbatson

Curran said that Kohli’s 57-run partnership with Ishant Sharma frustrated the hosts but they will try to fight back on day three.

by 
Reuters

England pacer Sam Curran says it was unreal to perform the way he did only in his second Test though bowling to Indian captain Virat Kohli made him think more about his bowling. Kohli struck a majestic 22nd Test hundred, as India didn’t let advantage slip on day two at Edgbatson. England lead by overall 22 runs in the series opener, with nine wickets to play with.

Curran said that Kohli’s 57-run partnership with Ishant Sharma frustrated the hosts but they will try to fight back on day three.

“We had them at 100 for five, and felt in the game but then Virat played really well with their tail and frustrated us a little bit. Numbers 9, 10 or 11 aren’t walkovers anymore, and they can all hold a bat now. It was a frustrating partnership, but we’ve just got to be positive going into Friday,” said Curran after close of play on day two.

“Credit to a great innings there. I’m only in my second game, but I think it was a little eye-opener for watching the way he bats and how precise you’ve got to be with your lengths to him,” he said.

After a fine start, Curran had struck thrice in eight balls to reduce India to 59-3. Then Ben Stokes also took two wickets before Curran returned to dismiss Hardik Pandya and finish with 4-74. It was Kohli’s brilliance, despite three dropped catches, that rescued India from a precarious situation of 148-6 and 169-7 later.

“Personally, it was obviously a pretty special day for me with the ball. Coming on and taking a few early wickets, I can’t really remember it was so unreal. You can’t really predict (if it will swing) until you start bowling a few,” Curran said.

Thanks to Kohli’s knock, India finished with only a 13-run deficit in the first innings. England were handed another blow later as R Ashwin bowled Alastair Cook and reduced them to 9-1 at close of play. Curran said that the pitch had something in it for both batsmen and bowlers, yet it was difficult to predict a sufficient target for the fourth innings.

“The pitch has been pretty good runs, wickets, catches, everything. The bowlers feel in the game, the batters feel in the game. It is maybe starting to turn a little bit more as you saw Ashwin’s ball to Cook there at the end did spin. We’ve just got to bat big tomorrow, and put India under pressure going into the fourth innings. It wasn’t ideal losing Cook at the end there, but it was a big positive that we managed to bowl them out under our total. Everyone (here) got what they paid for it’s going to be a great Test match,” Curran added.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.