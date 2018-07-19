Lok Sabha passes bill to set up sports university in Manipur

A bill to establish a National Sports University in Manipur to promote sports education was passed by the Lok Sabha on Friday as several members sought the inclusion of sports as part of a comprehensive education curriculum.

The National Sports University Bill 2018, which seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated on May 31, was passed by a voice vote. Replying to the debate on the bill which had started on August 1, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the university would be set up in Manipur at a cost of Rs 524 crore to promote sports coaching and research.

The legislation was earlier introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2017, but could not be passed. Hence, the government had to come out with an ordinance, the Minister said. A sportsperson will be the university vice chancellor, while its academic council will also comprise sports personalities, Rathore said.

Replying to concerns raised by members during the debate on the bill, he said all medal winners in the country were funded from the National Sports Development Fund in which all citizens can contribute money.

He said the government provided stipends to sportspersons, besides a variety of monthly allowances to them for food and other things. He said the government has also increased the salary of coaches.

The bill seeks to set up a specialised university in Manipur, which would be the first of its kind, to promote sports education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching. Besides, the proposed university would also function as the national training centre for select sports disciplines by adopting best international practices.

Among other things, the legislation proposes to empower the university to establish “outlying campuses” – as mentioned by the sports ministry in a statement – throughout India and overseas.