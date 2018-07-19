kabbadi kabaddi

Delhi HC removes Janardan Gehlot and his wife from kabaddi federation, appoints administrator

Gehlot, who was president of AKFI for 28 years, recently took over as ‘Life President’ while his wife was elected the new president.

by 
Janardan Singh Gelhot (right) during the inauguration of Kabaddi Masters in Dubai | AKFI

The Delhi High Court on Friday quashed the appointment of Janardan Singh Gehlot and his wife as “Life President” and president of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) respectively, saying that they held the body to “ransom” by treating it as their “family enterprise”.

The High Court, which also appointed retired IAS officer Sanat Kaul as administrator to oversee the affairs of the federation till fresh elections are held, gave the verdict on a plea filed by former Kabaddi player and Arjuna Awardee Mahipal Singh and others challenging the appointments of Janardan Singh Gehlot, a former Congress minister, and his wife Mridula Bhadauria Gehlot.

Delivering a stinging rebuke to the Gehlots, the court observed that there was an “apparent anarchy” prevailing in the affairs of the AKFI and said it was appalled at the manner in which every mandatory condition “was ignored with impunity” by the couple.

“There is wealth of merit in the submission of the petitioners that Respondent Nos 4, 5 and 6 had, indeed, held the AKFI to ransom, and were treating it as their family enterprise, as if there were none else to further the sport of Kabaddi in the country,” a bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said.

Janardan Singh Gehlot is also the current president of International Kabaddi Federation. He had held the post of president of AKFI for 28 years before his wife took over.

Amendments illegal

The High court also struck down as “illegal” the amendments carried out in Memorandum of Association and Constitution of the AKFI and held that it did not have any authority to create a post of “Life President” when the National Sports Development Code of India did not contemplate the existence of any such post.

It said that as a beneficiary of the recognition conferred by the Government, the AKFI was bound by the stipulations contained in the Sports Code, and other guidelines issued by the Centre, and had no authority to create posts “de hors” (outside the scope of) and in excess of, those contemplated by the sports code.

Expressing surprise over the “clandestine and surreptitious” manner in which the wife of former president was allowed to contest for the post of president, the court directed her to render accounts of all financial benefits she has availed since the time of her appointment to the said post on May 19, 2013 till date, and ordered that the amount be recovered from her forthwith.

Elections in six months

It also ordered that the entire exercise of fresh elections should be carried out within a period of six months and AKFI shall make available to the administrator an appropriate office space and facilities for the discharge of the directions and make available such staff and personnel as he may express the need for.

“Till the elections are conducted and results declared in consonance of the NSCI and in compliance with the preceding directions, the AKFI shall not make any new financial commitments except with the prior approval of the Administrator. Routine expenses of AKFI too shall be defrayed, with the due prior approval of the Administrator.

The court made it clear that the bank accounts and other assets of AKFI shall be handed, and dealt with, only by the administrator or such other person whom he may choose to depute or appoint in this regard.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.