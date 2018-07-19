indian cricket

Mohammed Siraj on song once again as India A push South Africa A towards big defeat

When stumps were taken due to bad light, the visitors were trailing by 239 runs in Bengaluru.

by 
BCCI / Twitter

Pacer Mohammed Siraj produced another fiery spell, pushing India A towards a big win against South Africa A on day three of the first unofficial Test in Bengaluru.

When stumps were taken due to bad light, the visitors were trailing by 239 runs after India A declared their first innings at 584 for eight, following half centuries from Hanuma Vihari and Srikar Bharat.

Zubayr Hamza and Rudi Second were batting on 46 and 4, respectively, as South Africa A ended the day at 99 for four in their second innings.

Earlier in the day, Vihari made 54 off 108 balls with three boundaries and Bharat scored 64 off 77 balls with five fours and four sixes.

Vihari was unfortunately run out by Beuran Hendricks and Bharat was caught by Senuran Muthusamy off Duanne Piedt.

Axar Patel remained 33 not out with a boundary and a six.

Captain Shreyas Iyer made 24 before he was caught by wicketkeeper Rudi Second off Hendricks.

In the first session, Agarwal disappointed the fans as he fell without adding a single run to his overnight 220. He was adjudged leg before off the very first ball he faced from Hendricks.

Trailing by 338 runs, South Africa-A lost three wickets under nine overs in their second innings against Siraj, who had taken a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Openers Sarel Erwee and Pieter Malan were snapped up by Siraj for three and zero.

The pacer once again struck by sending off captain Khaya Zondo, who failed to open his account. However, Zubayr Hamza and Senuran Muthusamy did well in the last session to take the total to 92 for four. The duo added 86 crucial runs for the fourth wicket.

Thereafter, Muthusamy was snapped up by Vihari off Siraj, giving him his fourth wicket of the innings.

“Siraj has been good with the ball. In fact, we believe in bowling as a unit. Navdeep Saini and Rajneesh Gurbani, also bowled really well,” double centurion Mayank Agarwal told reporters after the end of day’s play.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.