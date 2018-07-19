Table tennis player Soumyajit Ghosh marries 18-year-old girl who accused him of rape

After his life went haywire following a rape allegation, leading Indian table tennis player Soumyajit Ghosh has married the girl who accused him. Only four months ago, on the eve of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast did the accusations surface for the first time.

At the time, 25-year-old was at an all-time high, attaining a career-high 58th in the International Table Tennis Federation rankings. In March, he was accused for rape by an 18-year-old, that led to the two-time Olympian and India’s youngest national champion hitting “rock bottom”.

Four months on, he has not even held a racquet, is heavier by more than 10 kgs and is a married man. “They say a sportsperson in India has to go through a lot to achieve something. The grind prepares you for the worst but what happened with me four months ago hit me hard and hit me out of nowhere. I did not know how to deal with it,” Ghosh was quoted as saying.

“Everyone thought about the girl. That she was young. I was young too. If she was a minor, I was 22 when we started dating. I am still young. Having said that, there is no point looking back. I rather look ahead. Hope my court case is over soon and I get back to training,” said Ghosh, who will not be a part of the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia.

Ghosh was playing in Germany in March when he heard about the FIR filed against him by the teenager in Barasat, West Bengal. Fearing arrest on arrival in India, he chose to stay back in Europe and stayed in “three-four different countries” before returning home in May.

“It was only during that time, I found out who were actually my well-wishers. I was devastated. I was at the peak of my career, playing for a good club in Germany and then something like this happens. I would not name them yet but I survived that phase because of just two people and my parents of course,” he said.

If not for the rape allegations, Ghosh would have travelled to Australia, where the contingent came up with their best-ever performance.

This year is a big one for Indian sport: “The target has to be [playing in the] Olympics for a third time. But right now, it is all about getting done with the legal issues. I have gained a lot of weight also. The comeback will be tough but I have to find a way to overcome this,” said Ghosh, who qualified for the London and Rio Olympics.

Ghosh’s legal troubles could be over soon. His wife, Tulika Dutta, said on Monday. “I have no idea about the legal formalities but I will speak to the lawyer and ensure that my husband’s future is not jeopardised. It’s a fresh beginning for both of us and we will do our best to overcome the misunderstandings and live happily,” she said.