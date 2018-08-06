Golf

Golf: Anirban Lahiri set to surpass Jeev Milkha Singh’s record with 15th Major appearance

Lahiri will achieve the coveted landmark when he plays in his 15th Majors at the PGA Championship, alongside rising star Shubhankar Sharma.

by 
GLYN KIRK/AFP

Anirban Lahiri will achieve a coveted landmark when he plays in his 15th Majors at the PGA Championship, surpassing Jeev Milkha Singh’s previous Indian record of 14.

Lahiri’s younger colleague, Shubhankar Sharma, who has been a standout performer in 2018, will also be part of the field becomeing the youngest Indian and the third overall to have played all four Majors in a single year after Jeev (in 2007) and Lahiri (in 2015 and 2016).

Meanwhile, globally all eyes will be on Tiger Woods after his splendid tied-6th at the Open Championships in Carnoustie last month. Never has he looked closer to a 15th Major in last 10 years as he is looking now. He actually had sole lead on the 10th hole on the final day at Carnoustie.

As for Lahiri, his tied sixth finish at the WGC-Bridgestone is a proof of his improvement.

Lahiri is also up to 82nd on FedExCup rankings and he could improve that this week. It has now put him back in top-100 of world rankings, and only four places behind Shubhankar. Shubhankar has played the first three Majors, but made the cut in only one the Open, where he was tied 51.

He was tied 9th at his first WGC, but has since been languishing lower down at both WGC Matchplay as also WGC-Bridgestone.

On Thursday, Sharma plays with Scott Piercy and Jordan Smith and will start at 10th tee in the morning wave, while Lahiri plays the first round in the afternoon alongside Brian Smock and Mike Lorenzo Vera.

Tiger Woods goes out with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy from tenth tee at 8.23 am. Jordan Spieth will play with Jon Rahm and Justin Rose from first at 1.37 pm.

The PGA is sometimes seen as the lowest in the order of priorities in the Major set up, but still, a major is a major and a PGA title counts just the same as a Masters or a U.S. or British Open in a player’s career major championship total.

Of late, a comparison has emerged between Justin Thomas and his friend Jordan Spieth and it seems the former is pulling away. In the last 20 months, Thomas has seven wins, 1 major, 1 World Golf Championship, 16 top 10s and eight missed cuts, while Spieth has three wins, one major, no World Golf Championship, 17 top 10s and eight missed cuts

In the 2017-18 season, Thomas has three wins, one WGC, seven top 10’s and 2 missed cuts, while Spieth no wins, no WGC titles, five top 10s and five missed cuts.

But in Majors, Spieth has the edge. Spieth has three majors, Thomas has one; Spieth has nine Top-10s in majors, Thomas has two.

There is another comparison which comes into focus and that is between Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson. Rory has 14 Tour wins and four majors, while Dustin has 19 wins but only major and Jason Day has 12 wins, but just a lone Major (the PGA Championship).

Tiger at time looked tired at Firestone. But this is also his first full season since 2015 so tiredness cannot be ruled out, even though he still has the PGA and then possibly four FedEx Cup Playoff events in five weeks and then one week off before the Ryder Cup.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Decoding the symbolic threads and badges of one of India’s oldest cavalry units

The untold story of The President’s Bodyguard.

By Lt sumit [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], from Wikimedia Commons

The national emblem of India; an open parachute and crossed lances – this triad of symbols representing the nation, excellence in training and valor respectively are held together by an elite title in the Indian army – The President’s Bodyguard (PBG).

The PBG badge is worn by one of the oldest cavalry units in the India army. In 1773, Governor Warren Hastings, former Governor General of India, handpicked 50 troopers. Before independence, this unit was referred to by many titles including Troops of Horse Guards and Governor General’s Body Guards (GGBG). In 1950, the unit was named The President’s Bodyguard and can be seen embroidered in the curved maroon shoulder titles on their current uniforms.

The President’s Bodyguard’s uniform adorns itself with proud colours and symbols of its 245 year-old-legacy. Dating back to 1980, the ceremonial uniform consists of a bright red long coat with gold girdles and white breeches, a blue and gold ceremonial turban with a distinctive fan and Napoleon Boots with spurs. Each member of the mounted unit carries a special 3-meter-long bamboo cavalry lance, decorated by a red and white pennant. A sheathed cavalry sabre is carried in in the side of the saddle of each trooper.

While common perception is that the PBG mainly have ceremonial duties such as that of being the President’s escort during Republic Day parade, the fact is that the members of the PBG are highly trained. Handpicked by the President’s Secretariat from mainstream armored regiments, the unit assigns a task force regularly for Siachen and UN peace keeping operations. Moreover, the cavalry members are trained combat parachutists – thus decorating the PBG uniform with a scarlet Para Wings badge that signifies that these troopers are a part of the airborne battalion of the India Army.

Since their foundation, the President’s Guard has won many battle honors. In 1811, they won their first battle honor ‘Java’. In 1824, they sailed over Kalla Pani for the first Burmese War and earned the second battle honour ‘Ava’. The battle of Maharajapore in 1843 won them their third battle honor. Consequently, the PBG fought in the main battles of the First Sikh War and earned four battle honours. Post-independence, the PBG served the country in the 1962 Indo-China war and the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The PBG, one of the senior most regiments of the Indian Army, is a unique unit. While the uniform is befitting of its traditional and ceremonial role, the badges that augment those threads, tell the story of its impressive history and victories.

How have they managed to maintain their customs for more than 2 centuries? A National Geographic exclusive captures the PBG’s untold story. The documentary series showcases the discipline that goes into making the ceremonial protectors of the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

Play

The National Geographic exclusive is a landmark in television and is being celebrated by the #untoldstory contest. The contest will give 5 lucky winners an exclusive pass to the pre-screening of the documentary with the Hon’ble President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. You can also nominate someone you think deserves to be a part of the screening. Follow #UntoldStory on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to participate.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic and not by the Scroll editorial team.