Indian athletics

Champion sprinter Hima Das signs multi-crore deal with sports management firm

Hima, daughter of a rice-farmer, scripted history by winning a gold medal in the women’s 400-metre event at the IAAF World U-20 Championships recently.

by 
AFP

World champion sprinter Hima Das has inked a multi-crore two-year deal with sports management firm Infinity Optimal Solutions (IOS), the company said on Thursday.

Hima, who scripted history by winning a gold medal in the women’s 400-metre event at the IAAF World U-20 Championships recently, joins the likes of boxing stars MC Mary Kom and Vijender Singh, rising paddler Manika Batra and world champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu in signing up with IOS.

The company did not specify the exact monetary details of the deal.

Hima had clocked 51.46 seconds in the finals to become the first Indian athlete to win a world championship gold across all age groups.

Hima, daughter of a rice-farmer, started her career in 2012 and performed well at district level competitions. In early 2016, she won the 100m race at the state championship and later made the finals of Junior Athletics Championship in Coimbatore without any training.

After some time she shifted to the sports academy in Guwahati to train under coach Nipon Das.

“I am fortunate to be on board with one of India’s top sports management group. I was looking for a professional sports management group to manage my commercial interests, as I only want to focus on my training and championships,” Hima said in a release.

Welcoming Hima to IOS, the company’s MD and CEO Neerav Tomar said, I am delighted about our latest signing. Hima has tremendous potential and we, as her team behind her, would work towards building her image and looking after her commercial interests.

