India junior hockey teams face stiff competition at Youth Olympic Games

The Indian junior men’s and women’s teams face stiff competition in the Hockey 5 competition at the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games to be held from October 6 to 18.

In the men’s category, India will cross swords with defending champion Australia and silver medallists Canada along with hosts Argentina, Austria, Bangladesh, Poland, Mexico, Malaysia, Kenya, Zambia and Vanuatu.

The women’s team will also have their task cut-out as 2014 gold medallists China, hosts Argentina, Austria, Poland, Uruguay, Mexico, Australia, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Vanuatu will be the other 11 teams giving them competition.

The hockey tournament at the Games will follow the Hockey 5s format where a total of 12 teams in both men’s and women’s category will compete between October 7 to 14 at Youth Olympic Park.

This is the first time, both the junior teams will participate in the Youth Olympic Games after having missed the first two editions in 2010 and 2014.

Hockey India (HI) secretary general Md Mushtaque Ahmad congratulated the teams for attaining qualification.

“Both the Junior Men’s and Women’s teams have worked really hard to qualify for the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games. I would like to congratulate the teams for showing great determination and securing their place in the quadrennial event for the first time,” he said.

“The Hockey 5s format is very fast-paced and I feel that both our teams are very well equipped to be able to perform exceptionally at the Games in Argentina come October.”

The teams had qualified for the event after participating in the Asian Youth Olympic Games Qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand in April where the men’s team defeated Malaysia 2-1 in the finals in shootout, while the women’s team finished runners-up after losing 1-4 to China in their summit clash.

The Indian men’s team had attained qualification by remaining undefeated throughout their campaign in the Qualifiers.

The team played a total of four Pool matches which saw them win 25-0 against Thailand, 6-2 against Japan, 21-0 against Hong Kong and 12-5 against South Korea.

In the semi-finals, they overcame Bangladesh 9-2, before coming up on top against a strong Malaysian team, which had held India 4-4 in regulation time.

The Indian junior women’s team also had a successful outing in Thailand as they finished second behind China.

The young team won all three of their Pool matches, beating Singapore 14-0, South Korea 10-0 and hosts Thailand 9-0 to progress to the semi-final where they defeated Malaysia 4-2.

However, in the Final match, the Indian team could not overcome China’s challenge as they lost 1-4.