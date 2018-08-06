indian sport

Abhinav Bindra appointed to Athletes’ Commission of International Olympic Committee

Bindra became only the second Indian sportsperson to be elected to the Commission after Saina Nehwal.

IANS

India’s champion shooter Abhinav Bindra has been appointed member of the prestigious Athletes’ Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the rare honour adding another feather to his illustrious cap.

Bindra became only the second Indian sportsperson, after badminton ace Saina Nehwal, to be appointed to the IOC’s Athletes’ Commission.

“Humbled and privileged to be appointed a member of the @Olympics Athlete’s commission. Look forward to work hard for the athletes and the Olympic movement!” Bindra wrote on his twitter handle.

The 35-year-old Bindra, now retired, remains India’s lone individual Olympic gold medallist, having claimed the top prize in men’s 10m air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Games.

A former world champion who came close to winning a second Olympic medal at the Rio Games in 2016, Bindra shared the IOC letter on his social networking page.

“As every year and as per recommendation 40 of the Olympic Agenda 2020, I have reviewed in consultation with the Chairs the scope and composition of the IOC Commissions. Therefore, it is with great pleasure that I appoint you as a member of the Athletes’ Commission,” IOC president Thomas Bach said in the letter addressed to Bindra.

The IOC chief also touched upon the composition of the commission.

“As you are aware, due to the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in October this year, please note that the Commissions’ meetings for 2018 will exceptionally take place from 14 to 20 January 2019.

“For 2019, we will go back to the previous schedule with the review of the composition of the Commissions in spring and the Commissions’ week in November 2019.

“Thank you in advance for your valuable participation and looking forward to seeing you soon.” In 2014, Bindra was elected chairman of the International Shooting Sport Federation’s (ISSF) Athletes Committee, becoming the first Indian to receive the honour.

Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Nehwal was appointed member of IOC’s Athletes’ Commissions in October 2016.

