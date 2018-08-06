Indian athletics

Delhi Half Marathon advanced to October 21 to avoid winter smog and pollution

had got into controversy after there were calls to cancel the event due to prevalent air pollution in the national capital.

by 
Rohan Venkataramakrishnan/Scroll.in

The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon is scheduled to be held on October 21 this year in a bid to avoid the winter smog and pollution in the national capital.

The IAAF Gold Label Race will witness over 35,000 participants across five categories: Half Marathon (21.097km), Great Delhi Run (6km), Open 10K, Senior Citizens Run (4.3km) and Champions with Disability (2.4Km).

“We are pleased that the Promoters have taken into account the feedback from Airtel, our customers and citizens at large and brought forward the race day to October 21,” said Ravindra Singh Negi, Bharti Airtel Delhi-NCR CEO.

“We hope this will help address some of the concerns relating to air pollution and the well-being of the participants and believe that all stakeholders need to continue collaborating and build on this positive initiative.”

Procam International opened the registrations for the Half Marathon and Open 10K on Friday and it would stay open till September 7.

Registrations for the Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens’ Run and the Champions with Disability Run also begun today and it would close on September 28.

“This year is a special milestone for us, as Procam completes 30 years and to see our vision taking shape in this fashion is very satisfying,” said Vivek Singh, Procam International Joint Managing Director.

“When we introduced this distance in Delhi, we always believed that it had the potential to be one of the world’s most prestigious races and importantly get Delhi running.”

Ethiopian duo of Almaz Ayana, the Olympic and World 10,000m champion, and Berhanu Legese won gold medals in the 2017 Airtel Delhi half marathon.

The 10th edition of the Delhi half marathon, which was held on November 19th last year, had got into controversy after there were calls to cancel the event due to prevalent air pollution in the national capital.

Decoding the symbolic threads and badges of one of India’s oldest cavalry units

The untold story of The President’s Bodyguard.

By Lt sumit [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], from Wikimedia Commons

The national emblem of India; an open parachute and crossed lances – this triad of symbols representing the nation, excellence in training and valor respectively are held together by an elite title in the Indian army – The President’s Bodyguard (PBG).

The PBG badge is worn by one of the oldest cavalry units in the India army. In 1773, Governor Warren Hastings, former Governor General of India, handpicked 50 troopers. Before independence, this unit was referred to by many titles including Troops of Horse Guards and Governor General’s Body Guards (GGBG). In 1950, the unit was named The President’s Bodyguard and can be seen embroidered in the curved maroon shoulder titles on their current uniforms.

The President’s Bodyguard’s uniform adorns itself with proud colours and symbols of its 245 year-old-legacy. Dating back to 1980, the ceremonial uniform consists of a bright red long coat with gold girdles and white breeches, a blue and gold ceremonial turban with a distinctive fan and Napoleon Boots with spurs. Each member of the mounted unit carries a special 3-meter-long bamboo cavalry lance, decorated by a red and white pennant. A sheathed cavalry sabre is carried in in the side of the saddle of each trooper.

While common perception is that the PBG mainly have ceremonial duties such as that of being the President’s escort during Republic Day parade, the fact is that the members of the PBG are highly trained. Handpicked by the President’s Secretariat from mainstream armored regiments, the unit assigns a task force regularly for Siachen and UN peace keeping operations. Moreover, the cavalry members are trained combat parachutists – thus decorating the PBG uniform with a scarlet Para Wings badge that signifies that these troopers are a part of the airborne battalion of the India Army.

Since their foundation, the President’s Guard has won many battle honors. In 1811, they won their first battle honor ‘Java’. In 1824, they sailed over Kalla Pani for the first Burmese War and earned the second battle honour ‘Ava’. The battle of Maharajapore in 1843 won them their third battle honor. Consequently, the PBG fought in the main battles of the First Sikh War and earned four battle honours. Post-independence, the PBG served the country in the 1962 Indo-China war and the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The PBG, one of the senior most regiments of the Indian Army, is a unique unit. While the uniform is befitting of its traditional and ceremonial role, the badges that augment those threads, tell the story of its impressive history and victories.

How have they managed to maintain their customs for more than 2 centuries? A National Geographic exclusive captures the PBG’s untold story. The documentary series showcases the discipline that goes into making the ceremonial protectors of the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

