International Cricket

Ton-up Hanuma Vihari steers India ‘A’ to 322/4 in second four-day ‘Test’ against South Africa ‘A’

Vihari remained unbeaten on 138 having faced 273 balls and added 177 runs for the fourth wicket with Ankit Bawne (80, 146 balls).

by 
Hanuma Vihari via Facebook

Hanuma Vihari struck his 15th first-class hundred as India A recovered from early jitters to consolidate their position reaching 322 for 4 against South Africa A at stumps on the opening day of second four day ‘Test’.

Vihari remained unbeaten on 138 having faced 273 balls and added 177 runs for the fourth wicket with Ankit Bawne (80, 146 balls).

This was after India ‘A’s in-form opening duo of Prithvi Shaw (16) and Mayank Agarwal (0) encountered a rare failure.

Struggling at 18/2, Vihari first steadied the ship with skipper Shreyas Iyer (39) adding 62 for the third wicket. Iyer looked fluent in his 54-ball knock but as it has been the case with him, he got out after getting set.

Vihari hit 13 boundaries and remained unbeaten alongside Kona Bharat (30 batting) in an unroken 65-run stand.

Vihari, who made 54 in the last match, continued with his form and brought India ‘A’ back on track after they were reduced to 18 for two in 7.1 overs. Bawne’s innings was studded with 10 fours. He was caught by wicketkeeper Rudi Second off off-spinner Dane Piedt.

Duanne Olivier, Anrich Nortje, Muthusamy and Piedt bagged one wicket each.

Brief scores: India ‘A’ first innings: 322 for 4 in 90 overs (Hanuma Vihari 138 not out, Ankit Bawne 80; Duanne Olivier 1/54, Anrich Nortje 1/56, Senuran Muthsamy 1/51, Dane Piedt 1/46) vs South Africa ‘A’.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.