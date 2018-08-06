Going down without a fight: Former India greats slam Kohli and Co after Lord’s loss

India’s abject surrender in the second of the five-Test series against England at Lord’s has drawn sharp criticism from some of the country’s former cricketers.

India lost the Test by an innings and 159-run just after tea on the fourth day.

Virender Sehwag, Bishan Singh Bedi and VVS Laxman were among those who lamented the lack of fight shown by India in the second Test against England.

Very poor from India. While we all want to stand by our team and support them when they don’t do well, going down without a fight is very disappointing to watch. Hope they have the confidence and mental strength to comeback from this. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2018

Bedi was even more scathing in his assessment of the performance.

Dismal Indns at Lord’s..everyone remotely connected w/Indn Crkt knows where the problem lies or stems frm..but will not utter a word fr want of strength of character & courage o conviction..which is even more depressing really than the batting debacle actually..!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 12, 2018



Laxman hoped India will learn from the mistakes ahead of the third Test starting August 18 at Nottingham.

“Caught in unfavourable conditions, not reading what the opposition threw saw India lose the Lord’s Test tamely without showing a fight. Hopefully lessons are learnt quickly and the rest of the batsman start applying themselves going forward,” he wrote.

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif said the team’s performance was painful to watch.

“India lasted 82 overs across two innings. They not learning from mistakes has been very disappointing to watch. Thoroughly outplayed in all departments in this one. Lack of fight has been the most disappointing aspect. This is really painful to watch. No batsman exudes any confidence,” he said.

Another former batsman Vinod Kambli said India have plenty to think about ahead of the next Test.

“Our entire approach in this Test was defensive. More than anything, we allowed the English bowlers to come out on top by not playing our natural stroke playing game.The #TeamIndia think tank has a lot to ponder over in the coming days,” he said.