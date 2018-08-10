Abu Dhabi Chess: Nihal Sarin inches closer to final Grandmaster norm after seventh round draw

Young Nihal Sarin closed in on his final Grandmaster norm after settling for a draw with Romanian GM Constantin Lupulescu in the seventh round of Abu Dhabi Chess on Tuesday.
Nihal requires one point to become the next Grandmaster of India. But, if things turn out in his favour, even half a point will suffice for the 14-year-old Kerala boy to become the third Grandmaster from his state after GN Gopal and SL Narayanan.
It turned out to be a good day for the fancied Indians as Murali Karthikeyan came up with a superlative effort to down Vladimir Fedoseev of Russia and Aravindh Chithambaram crashed through the defences of Marty Kravitsiv of Ukraine.
Local stalwart AR Salem Saleh, who also represents the Delhi team in the PRO-Chess league, defeated top seed Le Quang Liem of Vietnam to join overnight leaders Daniil Dubov of Russia and Anton Korobov of Ukraine. The leaders have six points from seven rounds.
Indians Karthikeyan and Chithambaram – in fourth spot with 5.5 points – are in pursuit of a podium finish. Richard Rapport of Hungary, Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran, Gabriel Sargissian of Armenia and Ivan Cheparinov of Georgia are placed fourth as well.
Many norm aspirants remained on course while a few lost their way. They will be hoping to recover with just two rounds remaining in the tournament.
Young International Master P Iniyan kept himself in contention for a Grandmaster norm holding Tigran Petrosian of Armenia but D Gukesh fell out of contention after losing to Firouza Alireza of Iran.
VS Rathanvel made a strong claim for his International Master norm beating Grandmaster M Shyam Sundar.
Eleven-year old Pranav Anand remained an IM norm aspirant despite losing to Grandmaster Sjugirov Sanan of Russia while Sankalp Gupta almost ensured his IM norm by beating Grandmaster Abhijit Kunte.
Selected Round 7 Results
Daniil Dubov (Rus, 6) drew with Anton Korobov (Ukr, 6); A R Salem Saleh (Uae, 6) beat Le Quang Liem (Vie, 4.5); Rapport Richard (Hun, 5.5) beat Amin Tabatabaei (Iri, 4.5); Vocaturo Daniele (Ita, 4.5) lost to Ivan Cheparinov (Geo, 5.5); Murali Karthikeyan (5.5)beat Vladimir Fedoseev (Rus, 4.5); Gabriel Sargissian (Arm, 5.5) beat Levan Pantsulaia (Geo, 4.5); Aravindh Chithambaram (5.5) beat Kravtsiv Martyn (Ukr, 4.5); S L Narayanan (4.5) lost to Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 5.5); Lupulescu Constantin (Rou, 4.5) drew with Nihal Sarin (5); Erigaisi Arjun (4.5) drew with Amin Bassem (Egy, 4.5);Vladimir Akopian (Arm, 5) beat Abhimanyu Puranik (4); Aryan Chopra (4.5) drew with Adly Ahmed (Egy, 4.5): Abhijeet Gupta (4.5) drew with Kadric Denis (Bos, 4.5); P Iniyan (4.5) drew with Tigran Petrosian (Arm, 4.5); S Nitin (4.5) drew with Jojua Davit (Geo, 4.5); Debashis Das (5) beat Aaryan Varshney (4); Pranav Anand (4) lost to Sjugirov Sanan (Rus, 4.5); Sundararajan Kidambi (3.5) lost to Nigel Short (4.5); Firouzja Alireza (Iri, 4.5) beat D Gukesh (3.5); Abhijit Kunte (3.5) lost to Sankalp Gupta (4.5); Nguyen Anh Khoi (Vie, 4.5) beat Dushyant Sharma (3.5); V S Rathanvel (4.5) beat M Shyam Sundar (3); Raunak Sadhwani (4) beat Mary Ann Gomes (3); Koustav Chatterjee (4) beat Ikeda Junta (Ina, 3); Shailesh Dravid (4) beat Raghunandan Kaumandur Srihari (3); Al Muthaiah (4) beat V S Raahul (3); N Krishna Teja (4) beat Kushagra Mohan (3);Shantanu Bhambur (4) beat P Saravana Krishnan (3).
(Indians unless mentioned)