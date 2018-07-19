Women's Cricket

Women’s T20 Challenger: Mithali’s half-century goes in vain as India Blue lose to India Red

Chasing 101, India Red made 79 for three when rain stopped play. They, then, won via the VJD method.

by 
Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj’s run-a-ball 51 wasn’t enough as India Blue lost to India Red by seven runs in a rain-affected opening encounter of the Women’s T20 Challenger on Tuesday.

India Blue scored a modest 100 for 8 in 20 overs and the Red team were 79 for 3 in 16.3 overs when play was stopped due to inclement weather. The Reds, however, were declared winner as per VJD method.

Batting first, Blue had a batting collapse despite Mithali holding fort at one end with wickets falling like ninepins at the other.

The Indian ODI captain hit seven boundaries and a six. The next highest score was 12 by VR Vanitha.

Deepti Sharma took two for 15 in four overs and then opened the batting to score 45 off 44 balls with six boundaries.

Brief scores

India Blue 100/8 in 20 overs (Mithali Raj 51 off 51 balls, Deepti Sharma 2/15). India Red 79/3 in 16.3 ocers (Deepti Sharma 45 off 44 balls). India Red won by 7 runs via VJD method.

