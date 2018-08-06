Table tennis

Table Tennis: India enter Asian Junior and Cadet C’ships final, qualify for junior Worlds

The Indian boys are slated to take on the winners of the China-Japan match.

Manav Thakkar (file photo) | UTT

India’s junior boys team, led by world No 3 Manav Thakkar, surpassed expectations with its consistent performance to enter the final of the 2018 Asian Junior and Cadet Championships in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar on Tuesday.

This is the first time that the junior boys have made it to the final of the continental event and have also qualified for the World Championships. They are slated to take on the winners of China-Japan match.

In the semi-final, India beat Iran 3-1. India had accounted for Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals, also by the same margin. With that triumph, they had booked their ticket to Bendigo (Australia) for the world juniors to be held between December 2 and 9.

“It was a historic feat, the first ever by an Indian team to enter the final,” said coach Soumyadeep Roy.

“An excellent performance by a fine combination of players,” he added.

In the semi-final, Manush Shah lost his opening tie against Iran’s top player, Amin Ahmadian 12-10, 5-11, 6-11, 6-1. But Manav had an easy outing against Amirezza Abassi Monjezi, winning the game 11-7, 11-3, 11-5 to restore parity.

But it was important for Shenit Survajjula to provide the impetus. The boy from Hyderabad, after winning the first game, lost the next two. He, however, showed great resolve in the next two games to pull himself back into the tie and put India 2-1 ahead.

Then it was left to Manav to beat Amin, who after losing the first two games, threw in the towel as the top-ranked Indian won 11-8, 11-7, 11-7.

“I have played him before and I kept it simple. He was equally attacking but I got the confidence after Snehit had clinched us the third tie,” said Manav, who is part of the Indian squad for the Asian Games in Jakarta.

In the quarter-final, after Manush lost his opener to Feng Yi-Hsin 5-11, 7-11, 11-2, 2-11, Manav struggled before overcoming Li Hsin-Yang 19-17, 5-11, 12-10, 11-9 to level score. Then Snehit beat Peng Chih 11-7, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, providing the lead once again.

Manav, in his reverse singles, beat Feng 9-11, 11-9, 11-8, 5-11, 11-8 in what turned out to be a very good battle where the Indian kept his cool in the decider.

Manav agreed that he had two tough matches in the quarter-finals.

“But it was important for us to reach the semis to qualify for the world meet. I am happy, I could pull it off. But credit to Snehit for the way he supported the team,” he said.

