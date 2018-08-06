Chess

Anand continues to struggle at Rapid and Blitz chess meet, pushed to last spot

The five-time world champion had an average day scoring 3.5 points out of a possible nine.

by 
Viswanathan Anand/Twitter

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand again had an average day scoring 3.5 points out of a possible nine and was pushed to the last spot in the St Louis Rapid and Blitz competition.

Anand began the day with two losses on the trot and then stabilised a little by settling for a few draws and a win. However, a last round loss to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan did not help, leaving the Indian ace with a lot of ground to cover in this leg of the Grand chess tour.

Hikaru Nakamura of the United States and Mamedyarov stayed in front on 17 points apiece after the first day of blitz and Fabiano Caruana of the USA remained in third on 15.5 points.

Closing in the gap was Maxime Vashir-Lagrave of France who came up with a spectacular performance to notch five wins and four draws in the blitz first day.

Vachier-Lagrave stands fourth on 15 points, a point clear of Levon Aronian of Armenia, who in turn is 1.5 points clear of sixth placed Sergey Karjakin of Russia.

Leinier Dominguez of Cuba stands seventh on 12 points a half point ahead of Alexander Grishuk of Russia while Grand Chess tour leader Wesley So is ninth on 11 points.

Anand, with 9.5 points, currently is on last spot but, like in the past, the Indian will hope for a reversal of fortunes on the final day.

Things did not go on expected lines for Anand as he lost to in-form Vachier-Lagrave in the first game and then went down to Karjakin. The most spectacular victory for Anand happened against Grischuk in the fifteenth round but after that it went downhill.

The rapid section offered two points for a win whereas Anand managed six points in all.

Standings after 9 rapid and 9 blitz games: 1-2. HIkaru Nakamura (USA), Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) 17 each; 3. Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 15.5); 4. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 15); 5. Levon Aronian (Arm, 14); 6. Sergey Karjakin (Rus, 12.5); 7. Lenier Dominguez (Cub, 12); 8. Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 11.5); 9. Wesley So (Usa, 11); 10. V Anand (Ind, 9.5).

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Decoding the symbolic threads and badges of one of India’s oldest cavalry units

The untold story of The President’s Bodyguard.

By Lt sumit [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], from Wikimedia Commons

The national emblem of India; an open parachute and crossed lances – this triad of symbols representing the nation, excellence in training and valor respectively are held together by an elite title in the Indian army – The President’s Bodyguard (PBG).

The PBG badge is worn by one of the oldest cavalry units in the India army. In 1773, Governor Warren Hastings, former Governor General of India, handpicked 50 troopers. Before independence, this unit was referred to by many titles including Troops of Horse Guards and Governor General’s Body Guards (GGBG). In 1950, the unit was named The President’s Bodyguard and can be seen embroidered in the curved maroon shoulder titles on their current uniforms.

The President’s Bodyguard’s uniform adorns itself with proud colours and symbols of its 245 year-old-legacy. Dating back to 1980, the ceremonial uniform consists of a bright red long coat with gold girdles and white breeches, a blue and gold ceremonial turban with a distinctive fan and Napoleon Boots with spurs. Each member of the mounted unit carries a special 3-meter-long bamboo cavalry lance, decorated by a red and white pennant. A sheathed cavalry sabre is carried in in the side of the saddle of each trooper.

While common perception is that the PBG mainly have ceremonial duties such as that of being the President’s escort during Republic Day parade, the fact is that the members of the PBG are highly trained. Handpicked by the President’s Secretariat from mainstream armored regiments, the unit assigns a task force regularly for Siachen and UN peace keeping operations. Moreover, the cavalry members are trained combat parachutists – thus decorating the PBG uniform with a scarlet Para Wings badge that signifies that these troopers are a part of the airborne battalion of the India Army.

Since their foundation, the President’s Guard has won many battle honors. In 1811, they won their first battle honor ‘Java’. In 1824, they sailed over Kalla Pani for the first Burmese War and earned the second battle honour ‘Ava’. The battle of Maharajapore in 1843 won them their third battle honor. Consequently, the PBG fought in the main battles of the First Sikh War and earned four battle honours. Post-independence, the PBG served the country in the 1962 Indo-China war and the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The PBG, one of the senior most regiments of the Indian Army, is a unique unit. While the uniform is befitting of its traditional and ceremonial role, the badges that augment those threads, tell the story of its impressive history and victories.

How have they managed to maintain their customs for more than 2 centuries? A National Geographic exclusive captures the PBG’s untold story. The documentary series showcases the discipline that goes into making the ceremonial protectors of the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

Play

The National Geographic exclusive is a landmark in television and is being celebrated by the #untoldstory contest. The contest will give 5 lucky winners an exclusive pass to the pre-screening of the documentary with the Hon’ble President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. You can also nominate someone you think deserves to be a part of the screening. Follow #UntoldStory on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to participate.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic and not by the Scroll editorial team.