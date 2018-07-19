Asian Games 2018

Archery: Recovering from dengue, Deepika aims to win India’s first recurve gold at Asian Games

The former world No 1 is confident of her chances at Jakarta after a no-medal show at the Incheon Games, four years ago.

by 
Image courtesy: World Archery

Her build-up to the Asian Games was affected by a bout of fever but India’s star recurve archer, Deepika Kumari, is now getting ready to erase the bitter memories of the 2014 edition in Icheon. She’d returned without a medal from the Korean city four years ago.

Down with fever reportedly dengue for five days, the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist’s departure to Jakarta was delayed.

“There’s still weakness and I’m on multi-vitamins. But I’m confident of a good show,” said Deepika from New Delhi, ahead of her departure.

The fever meant that her practice was hampered but Deepika is buoyed by a World Cup gold medal win in Salt Lake City in June this year – her first individual World Cup gold since 2012.

“I’m beginning to find my rhythm and it has really boosted my confidence for the Asian Games,” the former world number one said.

“It’s difficult to predict the number of medals but I can say that we would do better than Incheon and return with medals this time.”

India had won four medals, including one gold, at the Incheon Games, all of them coming from the compound section.

‘No point talking about the past’

The women’s recurve team had lost the bronze medal playoff to China.

“There’s no point talking about the past. We have to shoot with a free mind now. Definitely, there’s a bit of pressure but it’s about looking at what’s in store,” Deepika, who won a team bronze in Guangzhou Asian Games in 2010, said.

The recurve section will have an added incentive with the addition of mixed pair event, a medal prospect for India.

“We have been doing well in the mixed pair events. It’s about putting our best together on the given day.”

India have never won a gold medal in the recurve section of the Asian Games.

“Everyone competes to win a gold. I can’t say we will return with a gold. But if everything goes off well, you never know,” the 24-year-old said.

The recurve event has been going through a slump since 2010, especially the men’s recurve team. Before that, they had won five World Cup golds from 2008-10 on way to becoming the world number one in September 2010.

But as the medals dried up, they slipped to number 12 in rankings, and the Archery Association of India is finding it difficult to find a set combination.

“It’s seems luck is not going on our way. There have been several factors. The juniors are coming in, we need some time for them to get experience,” Deepika, whose ranking has slipped to No 7, said.

“It’s not that we lack talented archers. But we have to give them some time.”

A three-time World Cup Final silver medallist, Deepika has once again qualified for the coveted year-ending Final scheduled in Samsun, Turkey in September this year.

“Yes, I’ve lost the gold medal thrice. It’s painful but at the moment my focus is on the Asian Games,” she concluded.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.