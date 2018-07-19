Asian Games 2018

Asian Games 2018: Dattu Bhokanal spearheads India’s rowing challenge

Indian rowing technical director Nicolai Gioga expects medals in seven events including singles sculls where Bhokanal will be vying for the gold.

by 
Dattu Bhokanal | Facebook

Indian rower Dattu Baban Bhokanal, the favourite to win single sculls gold at the Asian Games, is back to his best after a tough period during which he lost his mother.

The strong rowing contingent has not attracted much attention but they can significantly contribute to India’s medals tally at the Games.

Indian rowing technical director Nicolai Gioga expects medals in seven events including singles sculls where Bhokanal will be vying for the gold.

His average time has been hovering around the 7-minute mark and two weeks ago while training in Pune, he also produced the time he clocked in Rio Olympics – 6:54.96.

At Incheon Asian Games four years ago, Iran’s Mohsen Shadi won the gold with 7.05.66.

“A medal should come considering the times I have been producing but in rowing it is all about the wind. Pune was okay but here you never know about the wind. It stops and then comes from nowhere. So impossible to say what time will be good enough for a medal,” said Army man Bhokanal.

He is also in the hunt for gold in the quadruple sculls alongside Sawarn Singh and two others. Singh won a single sculls bronze at Incheon.

Indian rowing has seen major changes ever since the arrival of Romanian Gioga.

The diet has changed and so have the training methods. But there is still a long way to, feels Bhokanal.

“The foreign coach wants performance and he doesn’t care if we are in pain. If we were doing 20 km in a day, we are now doing 36-40 km,” added the champion rower.

Gioga ensures that the rowers train so hard that they end up hating him.

“Sometimes they have back pain, sometimes butt pain or some pain or the other. I know what to do to increase speed of the boat. But I can only do that if their health is normal. If they cannot follow my regime, I destroy them, said the Romanian, who is contracted till Tokyo Olympics.

“We are not looking at Asian Games. I am preparing them for Olympics. Having said that, these Games are important too. I expect minimum two gold medals and medals in seven events. But the boys need to aim higher (Olympics),” Gioga added.

The rowing competition begins on Sunday.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.