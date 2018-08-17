indian sport

TT players approach Delhi High Court after arbitrarily dropped from Asian Para Games

The players – 10 of them – claim that the authorities dropped their names from the final list despite clearing the trials.

Representational image | AFP

Ten differently abled table tennis players have approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to include their names in the final participants list for the upcoming Indonesia 2018 Asian Para Games to be held in October.

The petition claimed that selection trials were conducted by Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on July 8 in Indore to select the team for the games and 19 best performing players, including the 10 petitioners, were selected.

However, the authorities have “arbitrarily and whimsically” dropped their names from the final list selected only five players for the tournament to be held from October 6 to 13, the plea filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava said.

The 10 players who have filed the plea in the high court are Sandeep Kalra, Jagannath Mukherjee, Ramakrishnaiah Srinivas, Sanjeev Kumar Hajeri, Dr Ajay Gubbi Vijaya Kumar, Sumit Sehgal, A Raj Aravindan, R Baby Sahana, Poonam and Jashvantbhai Chaudhary. They are aged between 14 to 53 years.

The high court is likely to hear the petition on August 24.

The plea said these players are holding international classification cards issued by International Paralympic Committee, a prerequisite for any player to play any international match in the Para (Disabled) category.

The petitioners said they had to incur lakhs of rupees of their own to obtain the international classification cards and many of them had taken loans for it.

The plea said every participating country has been allotted a maximum slot of 25 athletes in Para Table Tennis category in the event.

The players said despite repeated requests, the authorities have not included their names in the Indian contingent.

