I think 38 teams in 38 Tests is too much: Harbhajan on Kohli’s constant altering of playing XI

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels it is a bit too much to make 38 changes in as many Tests but it doesn’t matter as long as Virat Kohli and company keep winning.

India played their 38th combination in as many Test matches under Kohli at the Trent Bridge Test which the visitors won by a massive 203 runs to keep themselves afloat in the five-match series.

“Personally I think 38 changes in 38 Tests is too much. But every captain is different, and every team’s dynamics are different. Maybe they want horses for courses, and it works for them,” Harbhajan said.

“They were close to winning the series in South Africa. They have turned things here in England. If the captain believes in it, the management agrees and players accept it, then what you and I think doesn’t matter.”

Kohli has been in impressive form during the England tour, scoring two centuries in the Tests so far.

‘Kohli is a brilliant batsman’

The India skipper had practiced with Raghu (member of Indian support staff) in Mumbai ahead of the tour, taking throw downs on wet surfaces in a bid to replicate these English conditions.

Complementing Kohli’s batting and captaincy, Harbhajan said: “When you do that, take throw downs from 18 yards or so with a wet, new ball, you get used to pace and movement.”

“Then, batting at 22 yards, it doesn’t affect you. Kohli is not swayed by pace or movement, he bats out of the crease, he covers the stumps, plays close to the body and plays late, so he has worked hard at getting better in English conditions.”

Harbhajan said leaving the ball well is one of the most important aspects of scoring runs in English conditions and Kohli was rewarded for his discipline.

“He is a brilliant batsman. I haven’t seen many batsmen come to South Africa, Australia and England, and make the conditions look so easy.”

Heaping further praise on Kohli, Harbhajan said: “Virat’s best quality is that he says we will play to win - whatever the situation we will play to win. In that process you might lose a few games but once you get into that groove, you will win many games.

‘England are playing as if they are in India’

Lagging 0-2 after losing the first two Tests, India made a stunning comeback at Trent Bridge, dismissing England for 317 in their second innings to register a massive 203-run win.

The English batting line-up, Harbhajan said, looks more problematic than the Indian batting at the moment. “They are playing as if they are touring India, and not the other way round.”

“Their batting line-up is more vulnerable to both pace and spin, and they look weak. Some of their first-choice batsmen have an ordinary record in domestic cricket, averaging 30-35 at best.

Harbhajan feels the Indian team copped a lot of unnecessary flak after going down 0-2, but now at 1-2, the series is still wide open.

Harbhajan predicts the conditions will favour India at Oval Test and the visitors might think of playing two spinners.

“After such a performance I back India to win the next Test in Southampton, and then anything can happen in the Oval Test. At the Oval, we could get a true Indian wicket with lot of bounce and lateral movement is less there as well,” he said.

“So, conditions could favour India and we could even play two spinners. I think India have a very good chance (of winning the series 3-2).”