Asian Games 2018

Asian Games archery: Deepika and Promila knocked out of individual recurve event

Atanu Das was the only Indian making it to the men’s individual recurve quarter-finals.

by 
Deepika Kumari | PTI

Country’s top archer Deepika Kumari was eliminated from the individual recurve event at the Asian Games after losing her pre-quarterfinal to Chien-Ying Lei.

After getting a bye, Deepika got past North Korea’s Hyang Ji Ri (6-2) but fluffed her second last shot in the third set to lose 3-7 to Chinese Taipei’s Chien Ying Lei. She was leading prior to that shot, which fetched her nine points.

Deepika had come into the Asian Games after winning a World Cup gold.

Atanu Das was the only Indian making it to the men’s individual quarter-finals. He defeated both Yong Won Pak from Korea and Denis Gankin of Kazakhstan with an identical 7-3 margin.

“I am very disappointed with the result. Start was good, I tried hard but the second last shot in the third set was pretty bad. After that, I just could not get the 10s,” said Deepika.

Deepika, as world No 1, had exited early in the Rio Olympics as well.

“I also expect myself to do well. I do not feel pressure at big events. We don’t think like this is big event. That kind of thought puts pressure. We just practice and try hard,” she said, adding that she will now try to do well in the mixed event.

The Indian challenge ended in the women’s individual recurve as Promila Daimary was also eliminated after losing 2-6 to Mongolia’s Urantungalag Bishindee in the second round.

The second Indian in men’s individual recurve, Viswash, got the better of Bataa Purevsuren of Mongolia 6-2 in the first match but crashed out after losing pre-quarterfinal 1-7 to Kazakhstan’s Ilfat Abdullin.

