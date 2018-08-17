Asian Games 2018

Asian Games swimming: Srihari finishes sixth in 200m backstroke despite breaking national record

Virdhawal Khade came last in the 50m butterfly final.

Srihari Nataraj

Srihari Nataraj twice bettered his national record in the 200m backstroke but could finish only sixth in the final while Virdhawal Khade came last in the 50m butterfly in the swimming competition of the Asian Games in Jakarta on Thursday.

Srihari entered the final by improving upon his own national mark, clocking 2:02.97. He cut it down to 2:02.83 in the final.

Despite not winning a medal, Srihari, a class XII student, will return home with three national records.

Apart from 200m backstroke, he also set national records in 50m backstroke (26.19) and 100m backstroke (55.86).

“It is encouraging. I now know what I need to do, it was a good learning experience,” said Srihari, who trains at Ramakrishna Hegde Swimming Pool in Bengaluru.

“In the heats, I was slow in the first 100m. Here I was much faster in the first 100m. Earlier, I would focus on either speed or stamina but now I have to figure out how to get both. I need to get more serious and look into technical aspect,” he said.

“But the most important thing that I have learnt it to forget ‘what if’. There is no point in getting tense.”

Virdhawal clocked 24.09 to top Heat 2, bettering his own nine-year old national record of 24.14 set at the Asian Championship at Foshan, China, but managed only 24.48 in the final.

Virdhawal now has created two national records at this edition of the Asian Games as he had bettered his own mark in the men’s 50m freestyle – the event in which he narrowly missed a bronze.

“Everyone can’t win. I had had my share of wins to get out of slump. I am one second faster here after one-year training. Hopefully after this year, I will be faster. There is a lot more to come, I can really be faster than this,” said Virdhawal.

Asked if he will quit his job of Tehsildar to pursue swimming full time, Khade said, “If I had won a medal, I would have thought about it, but there are no funds.”

Anshul Kothari was eliminated from the men’s 50m butterfly. He topped the three-man heat by clocking 25.45 but that was 28th best among 40 swimmers. He was ousted from men’s 50m freestyle earlier.

His compatriot Aaron D’Souza was best in his heat with a timing of 51.50 but that placed him at only 27th.

Advait Page managed 12th position in men’s 200m backstroke by clocking 2:06.85.

