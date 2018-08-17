Asian Games day 5 round up: Shooter Shardul Vihan wins silver, kabaddi team suffers shock loss

Indian shooting’s teenage brigade threw up another surprise in Shardul Vihan’s silver but a taken-for-granted kabaddi gold was lost in a shocker as the country endured a disappointing day at the 18th Asian Games.

With no gold added to the tally today, India slipped to 10th with four gold, four silver and 10 bronze for a total of 18 medals.

The 15-year-old Vihan, with his double trap silver, became the youngest Indian shooter to win a medal at the Games.

The Meerut-based Vihan shot 73 in the final after topping the qualification earlier in the day. The gold went to 34-year-old South Korean Hyunwoo Shin and bronze to 42-year-old from Qatar, Hamad Ali Al Marri.

The men’s kabaddi team, meanwhile, was knocked out in the semi-finals for the first time.

Ajay Thakur and his men were shocked as two-time runners-up Iran got the better of India in a dramatic match at Theatre Garuda.

The 18-27 defeat will not be easily forgotten for it ended India’s unchallenged kabaddi domination in the Asiad since the sport was first introduced in 1990.

“We lost the match due to the captain’s over confidence, injury played a part, and super tackle,” dejected India coach Ram Mehar Singh said after the shocking defeat.

A gold medal from the tennis contingent looks promising on Friday as Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan reached men’s doubles final.

In singles, Ankita Raina got a bronze medal after losing in the semifinals. Ankita played her heart out against top seed Shuai Zhang before losing a two-hour battle.

Another tennis medal was assured when world No 161 Prajnesh Gunneswaran outlasted 273rd ranked Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea 6-7(2), 6-4, 7-6(8) in a marathon quarter-final lasting almost four hours.

India were also assured of at least a bronze medal in the squash competition as the country’s top ranked player Saurav Ghosal set up a quarter-final clash with compatriot Harinder Pal Sandhu in the men’s singles event.

Both Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik made it to the women’s singles quarter-finals with facile wins.

In badminton, PV Sindhu had to dig deep to down a fighting Vu Thi Trang of Vietnam but Saina Nehwal eased into the next round.

World Championship silver medallist Sindhu faced stiff resistance from world No 52 Trang before prevailing 21-10, 12-21, 23-21 in a tough opening round which lasted 58 minutes. Saina just eased into the second round with a crushing 21-7, 21-9 win over Iran’s Soraya Aghhajiagha in just 26 minutes.

It wasn’t a successful day for archers, including former world No 1 Deepika Kumari, as only Atanu Das managed to reach the quarter-finals while the other three fell by the wayside at the preliminary stages. Das lost his quarter-final 3-7 to Indonesia’s Riau Ega Agata Salsa Billa.

In weightliftling Ajay Singh finished a creditable fifth with a personal best effort but senior compatriot and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Sathish Sivalingam got injured during the men’s 77kg category competition.

Sathish, who holds the national record of 339kg, suffered a thigh injury during a failed attempt of 178 kg in clean and jerk to eventually lift a total of 314kg (144kg + 170kg).

In swimming, national records were shattered but a medal wasn’t won. Srihari Natraj twice bettered his record in the 200m backstroke but could finish only sixth in the final while Virdhawal Khade ended last in the 50m butterfly.

A positive start was, however, made on the golf course where Aadil Bedi shot a bogey-free 69 that placed him and the Indian team tied second at the end of the first round. Bedi was one shot behind the reigning Australian Amateur champion, Keita Nakajima of Japan, one of the favourites.

But the Indian rowing contingent had a disastrous day, missing out on as many as four medals including in fancied events like men’s single sculls and double sculls in Palembang.

Gold contender Dattu Bhokanal was a major disappointment as he finished sixth and last in the single sculls final, clocking 8:28.56. He was consistently within the seven-minute mark in the run-up to the Games and his performance even in the heats was nowhere close to his below par effort today.